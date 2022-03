BRIELLE – A former Ocean Township Police Officer has pled guilty to theft and forgery in a scheme to buy a property in Brielle and rip off tenants, officials announced. Cory R. Cole, 51, of Brielle, pled guilty on March 21 to three counts of third-degree Theft and one count of fourth-degree Forgery. Cole faces probation with 180 days in Monmouth County Correctional Institution. However, the State will recommend non-custodial probation if Cole pays $8,400 in restitution to two separate victims prior to the sentencing date. No victim contact is also part of the agreed deal.

BRIELLE, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO