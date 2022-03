Click here to read the full article. A pair of legendary club gigs that the Rolling Stones did in 1977, oft-bootlegged over the decades, will finally get its official release May 13, as “Live at the El Mocambo” arrives as a two-CD set and quadruple-LP as well as digitally. The Stones have occasionally done “underplays” over the years, but probably none more notorious than their showing at a 300-capacity club in March ’77. Four of the songs were released on the “Love You Live” album that followed in September of that year, which mostly consisted of material captured earlier and in...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO