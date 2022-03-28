ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

3-28-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

By Jacob Garramone
wdayradionow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article00:27 - Staci Metzger lead social worker for Hospice of the Red...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

3-21-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

34:39 - Matt Frohlich - Assistant Professor for Cyber Defense at the University of Mary. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550.
APPLE
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association hosting April event for Ukraine

ARNOLDS PARK -- On Monday, April 11, music fans in Siouxland will be able to take in tunes from hall-of-fame-worthy bands and raise funds for people in Ukraine. The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is hosting a "Rock for Ukraine" event at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on the aforementioned day. According to a press release, the Senders, the Itty Bitty Boji Band and Lake Patrol will perform and tickets to see them are available online or at the door for a minimum donation of $10. Booths can be reserved, on a limited basis, for donations of $90 or more.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy