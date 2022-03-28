ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Win Tickets: Rattlesnake Organ Trio @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Highly Danceable Hammond Organ Beats

pdxpipeline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are giving away a pair of tickets to Rattlesnake Organ Trio @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge on April 13. To win, comment on this post why you’d like...

www.pdxpipeline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
loudersound.com

Best vinyl records to test your turntable: The albums you need to own

Whether you’re upgrading your turntable or investing in your first-ever record player, you’re going to need some tasty vinyl to set your ears on fire. But aside from pilfering everything from your favourite artists, what else are you going to choose? With so much music out there, deciding on what else to buy can throw up some issues, so we’ve come up with a list of the best vinyl records for your turntable.
MUSIC
Lootpress

Students and locals experience the magic of Elton John and Billy Joel

A sizable audience assembled Thursday evening in the ballroom of the Concord University Student Center for a special musical presentation. On this night, singer, musician, and national touring act Walt Wise took to the stage as Captain Fantastic to present an immersive excursion through the careers of both Elton John and Billy Joel.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Stevie Wonder
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Chinese prog quartet OU release their first video, for Travel

Chinese prog metal quartet OU have released their very first video, for new single Travel, which you can watch below. It's taken from their upcoming debut album "one", which they will release through InsideOut Music on May 6. "OU is very excited to share our first single with the world,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Organ Trio#Hammond Organ#Rattlesnake#Goodfoot Pub Lounge#Sleater#Covid
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Rainbow turned the "soft" Since You've Been Gone into a crunchy rock classic

Having quit the band Argent two years earlier, Russ Ballard had hoped that a second solo album would ignite his solo career. Winning, released in 1976, did bring attention to several of Ballard’s songs, although little of it under his own name; Santana covered its title track on their album Zebop!, the Bay City Rollers re-recorded Are You Cuckoo? and Roger Daltrey borrowed Just A Dream Away for the score of the film McVicar in which he starred. But it was Since You Been Gone that cemented Ballard’s reputation as a go-to songwriter to take rock music into the charts.
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny Has the No. 1 Tour of February With Nearly $40 Million in Ticket Sales

After record-low grosses in January, a wave of new arena tours steered the live-music industry back on course in February. Bad Bunny led the way, earning both the month’s No. 1 Tour and Boxscore: According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the Puerto Rican star’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo trek – named after his November 2020 studio album — earned $39.8 million and sold 183,000 tickets.
INGLEWOOD, CA
operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
1230 ESPN

Death of An Instrument: How I Destroyed A Hammond Organ In Less Than 60 Minutes

I know some musicians will cringe when they read this, but this is how I destroyed a vintage Hammond organ in less than one hour. It's not that this Hammond spinet organ was ever worth a lot of money, but it's been in our family a long time. Manufactured in the 1950s, this organ has been dwelling in my parent's house for the past 45 years, and it brings back some great memories of my mom playing the old hymns of the church. I've even played a few hymns on that organ myself.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Def Leppard’s Diamond Star Halos gets the coloured vinyl treatment

Last week, Def Leppard announced their 12th studio album Diamond Star Halos would be released on May 27, with the band marking the news by revealing their new single Kick. While standard versions went up for pre-order immediately following the news, fans can now get their paws on two limited edition vinyl editions. First up is the double clear vinyl in a gatefold sleeve, which is exclusive to independent retailers and D2C. Townsend Music have it for pre-order now – and you can add the CD version of Diamond Star Halos for an extra £1.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy