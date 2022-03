OCEANSIDE — Four adults were displaced overnight after a fire spread from the garage into a home near Marlado Highlands Park. Firefighters responded to a single-story house with heavy smoke, flames coming from the garage and “an involved vehicle in the front driveway” of a home near the end Willow Tree Court at 6:13 p.m. Monday, according to Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Tim Scott.

