Biden administration proposes larger defense budget to counter China, Russia

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's proposed fiscal year 2023 Pentagon budget includes $813 billion in spending for national defense, a 4% increase of $31 billion from the spending package signed into law earlier this month. The Biden administration's defense budget remains focused on China as the primary strategic challenge, with an...

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
U.S. boosts missile defense readiness in response to North Korea's "serious escalation" with recent missile tests

U.S. officials said Thursday that the Pentagon was amplifying its readiness in the Pacific in light of two North Korean missile tests over the past two weeks. North Korea said the launches were to help develop satellites, but as CBS News Asia correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports, American intelligence agencies believe Kim Jong Un's military was really testing components of its gigantic "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
AP FACT CHECK: Trump Distorts Obama-Biden Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Casting himself as tough on Russia, former President Donald Trump lowballed the amount of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine during the Obama-Biden administration and claimed that only he himself in recent history didn’t face a Russian invasion of another country. Not true. Trump's vice...
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were test firings of a powerful new long-range ICBM and warned Thursday that a full-range test could soon follow. The tests were of a missile reportedly larger than an ICBM North Korea launched in...
American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
U.S. imposes sanctions targeting North Korea's missile program

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and a North Korean entity for transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile program, the State Department said on Thursday. It named the Russian entities as the Ardis Group of Companies LLC (Ardis Group) and...
Cheney and Colleagues Call on President Biden to Boost Defense Budget by Five Percent Above Inflation

Wyoming Congressman and House Armed Services Committee member Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Republican members of the committee in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to include a five percent increase above inflation for the defense spending in his fiscal year 2023 budget request. The White House recently announced that President Biden will release his budget proposal on Monday, March 28.
