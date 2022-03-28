ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theater Works announces 2022-23 productions

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLg6s_0esMNBAl00

Theater Works announces a new lineup full of family favorites, a holiday mainstay hit and musicals.

Theater Works’ Mainstage series features musicals, drama and a return to large scale productions sure to stir imagination and maybe even some singing-a-longs.

The YouthWorks series is family-friendly fun, while the After Dark series is for mature audiences only.

The three-show package, which offers the best seating options and best price for mainstage shows, are available for $138 through the Box Office by phone only.

Single performance tickets for all productions will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Mainstage Series

The fall kicks off on the mainstage with the Tony Award®-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical (9/30/22-10/16/22 Gyder Theater).This show revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp.

TheaterWorks then rings in the holiday season, with A Christmas Carol, (12/2/22-12/24/22 Gyder Theater) resurrecting our original production with new visual designs for the most well-known of all Holiday classics. See the legendary transformation of an old miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions. Cherished characters like Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim come to life with the magic only live theatre can create. Spend your holidays experiencing this traditional and magical production that shows us the meaning of Christmas.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (2/17/23-3/5/23 Gyder Theater)is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney® animated feature and showcases the film’s Academy Award®-nominated score, as well as new songs by Alan Menken and Steven Schwartz.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. As suitors vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Youth Works Series

Junie B. Jones Jr. (8/12/22-8/28/22 Gyder Theater) is the first of two YouthWorks shows in a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical. Awaken a young person's desire to read with the sassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in first grade. Youth Works’ second show is to be announced and will happen May 5 through 21, 2023.

After Dark series

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche (1/20/23-2/12/23 McMillin Theater)

The first After Dark series show, "5 Lesbians Eating Quiche," co-written by Andrew Hobgood and Evan Linder and directed by Sarah Gitenstein, finds five women assembled in a church basement (along with the audience) for the 1956 annual meeting of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein's annual quiche breakfast.

The normally idyllic gathering, where the motto is "no men, no meat, all manners," is upended when the Society's matriarchs must confront the startling revelation that an atom bomb may be falling on their fair city. As fears are confronted and confessions fly, the chipper ladies stay firm in their commitment that the quiche is a mighty thing and that one must "respect the egg."

William Shakespeare’s Land of the Dead (3/31/23-4/23/23) McMillin Theater

A true and accurate account of the 1599 Zombie plague. London, 1599. Shakespeare’s Henry V opens the Globe Playhouse, but while the actors strut and fret, an excess of bile plagues the populace outside.

As the plague spreads through London, the Globe is placed in quarantine and the survivors within must fight for their lives. Can they escape? Is there a cure? Is artistic integrity ever worth dying for? This show is for mature audiences only.

For more information, visit Theaterworks.org.

The Theater Works box office can be reached at 623-815-7930 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4.pm.

Theater Works is located at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

A Broadway-bound musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. "It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful," the actor told The Associated Press.
MOVIES
OBA

Spring lineup announced for Brandon Styles Theater at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Brandon Styles Theater has released its exciting new lineup for the spring season, featuring action-packed shows with excitement for all ages. Located in Downtown OWA, next door to Alvin’s Island, this intimate theater is home to a variety of shows from Brandon Styles himself to special guests like hypnotist Terry Stokes and comedian Ginger Billy.
FOLEY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Gertrude Stein
Person
Barbara Park
Person
Roald Dahl
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
Hanford Sentinel

The Fox hosts Elton John 75th birthday celebration | Fox Flix

The Hanford Fox Theatre celebrates Elton John’s 75th birthday with a listening party of some of his classic hits and a special screening of the 2019 musical biopic hit "Rocketman." Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of...
HANFORD, CA
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#A Christmas Carol#Christmas#Theater Works Mainstage#The Box Office#Gyder Theater#Ebenezer Scroog
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
Lootpress

Students and locals experience the magic of Elton John and Billy Joel

A sizable audience assembled Thursday evening in the ballroom of the Concord University Student Center for a special musical presentation. On this night, singer, musician, and national touring act Walt Wise took to the stage as Captain Fantastic to present an immersive excursion through the careers of both Elton John and Billy Joel.
MUSIC
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear Three Tracks From Neil Young’s Upcoming Batch Of ’70s Live Albums

Neil Young has been in the news a lot lately as a proud anti-Spotify warrior, but he’s got other things going on, too. For years now, Young has been releasing a great deal of the music that he’s got in his archives. A few months ago, he finally dropped the previously unreleased 1987 album Summer Songs. Last year, meanwhile, Young also kicked off his Official Bootleg Series with the release of a live album recorded at Carnegie Hall in 1970. And now Young is planning three new live albums, all recorded in the early ’70s.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Top 15 Global First Dance Wedding Songs Revealed

What is the most popular first dance song at a wedding?. While there are still classic hits being played from the greats like Elvis Presley and Etta James, a new wave of musicians have begun to have their music immortalized in the form of weddings. Reassured pulled data from analyzing playlists for first dances at weddings in February of 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
99.9 KTDY

Dr. Taylor Swift? Pop Star to Receive Honorary Doctorate From NYU

Taylor Swift is adding the title of (honorary) doctor to her already lengthy résumé as a global superstar, world-class entertainer and award-winning songwriter. Swift is set to receive an honorary doctorate from New York University. The university confirmed that on May 18, Swift will receive the prestigious Doctor...
COLLEGES
SFGate

‘CODA’ Casting Team Talk Search for Rossi Family and Deaf Representation in Film: ‘The Talent Is Just Waiting For You’

The watchword for casting differently abled roles for film and TV has become “authenticity,” certainly that was the quality pursued by those developing “CODA.”. The Apple TV Plus feature centers on the challenges faced by a largely deaf family in a largely hearing world. To the casting team — Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood and Lisa Zagoria — there was never any question but that the Rossis of Gloucester, Mass., must be portrayed by actors who live those challenges in their everyday lives.
MOVIES
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
243
Followers
551
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy