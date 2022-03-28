ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Several Surprise commissions, boards have vacancies

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
The city of Surprise is currently accepting applications for the following commissions:

  • Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission,
  • Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission,
  • City Audit Committee
  • Judicial Selection Advisory Commission
  • Public Safety Retirement (fire and police).

The Veterans, Disability and Human Services Commission has two vacancies.

All board and commission positions are voluntary and candidates must reside in Surprise.

Applications are available at surpriseaz.gov/boards. Submit applications to the City Clerk’s Office in person by appointment or at clerk@surpriseaz.gov.

Applications are always available for all boards and commissions and will be kept on file for future vacancies.

To contact the City Clerk’s office, email clerk@surpriseaz.gov or 623-222-1200.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surprise Independent

163rd, Grand rezoning case to get neighborhood meeting

A development project neighborhood meeting is set for Thursday, April 14 to discuss the possible rezoning of less than three acres of land at the corner of 163rd and Grand avenues. The 2.77-acre strip of land on the southeast corner of the intersection is currently split between rural residential and...
POLITICS
Surprise Independent

Surprise issues hundreds of permits in February

ISOLA SURPRISE LLC - RESIDENCE CLUB. 16501 N. El Mirage Road (3 permits) 17200 W. Bell Road (2 permits) 16630 W. Pat Tillman Blvd. (81 permits) 12570 N. Cotton Lane (2 permits) OFFICE/BANK. ISOLA SURPRISE LLC - LEASING OFFICE. 15601 W. Cactus Road. PARKING GARAGE. SPRINGS AT STADIUM VILLAGE -...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise city grants now available

The city of Surprise is accepting applications for its Community Outreach Program. This City Council-led initiative provides funding assistance to organizations within Surprise for programs, events and activities that enhance the overall lifestyle of the community. To be considered, applicants must be a 501(c)3 organization or partner with a 501(c)3...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Dysart district touts Freedom Traditional

Prospective families are welcome to join the Dysart Unified School District for an open house at Freedom Traditional Academy from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Freedom Traditional Academy is at 16066 N. Parkview Place, Surprise. The open house will feature guided tours, a question and answer session with...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Dysart district plans to protect student privacy

Dysart Unified School District is looking into additional ways to protect the privacy of students. Bathrooms across the district are in the sights of district officials, with Quinn Kellis, DUSD superintendent saying administration is looking for ways to improve bathroom facilities when it comes to safety. This includes retrofitting the urinals, as well as adding human resources to monitor student safety to and from restrooms.
SURPRISE, AZ
