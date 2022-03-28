Several Surprise commissions, boards have vacancies

The city of Surprise is currently accepting applications for the following commissions:

Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission,

Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission,

City Audit Committee

Judicial Selection Advisory Commission

Public Safety Retirement (fire and police).

The Veterans, Disability and Human Services Commission has two vacancies.

All board and commission positions are voluntary and candidates must reside in Surprise.

Applications are available at surpriseaz.gov/boards. Submit applications to the City Clerk’s Office in person by appointment or at clerk@surpriseaz.gov.

Applications are always available for all boards and commissions and will be kept on file for future vacancies.

To contact the City Clerk’s office, email clerk@surpriseaz.gov or 623-222-1200.