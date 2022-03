Def Leppard have announced a new album, Diamond Star Halos, the glam-metal band’s first full-length since their 2015 self-titled release. The album, whose title is a reference to a lyric from T. Rex’s “Bang A Gong (Get It On),” will be out at the end of May. It was recorded remotely, with the band spread out over three different countries. “Everyone was due to come to my studio in Dublin the day lockdown kicked in,” Joe Elliott said in an interview with USA TODAY. “We made the decision to record remotely because we had no option. We had seven songs to start with and we wrote eight more and not once did we see each other.”

