New York City employers must include salary ranges for any advertised job, promotion or transfer opportunity, effective May 15. It behooves employers nationwide to take note. Under the regulation, adopted Jan. 15, employers are required to disclose a salary range "from the lowest to the highest salary the employer in good faith believes at the time of the posting it would pay for the advertised job, promotion or transfer opportunity" on all job advertisements for positions in New York City. It applies to employers with more than four employees but excludes temporary hiring firms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO