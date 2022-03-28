Restaurant of the Week: 32 Shea

A new express pizza restaurant has opened.Shourav Sheikh/Unsplash. For many, going out for pizza is a family affair. It’s about getting the kids packed up into the car, driving out to a favorite destination, and enjoying some slices of happiness together. For some, the addition of games and other activities only amplifies the level of enjoyment. It is what has made destinations like Peter Piper Pizza so popular throughout Arizona and, more specifically in the Valley. However, when the pandemic forced restaurants to go to delivery and take-out only, it left these restaurants with a large amount of unusable space. That is why Peter Piper Pizza is launching a new kind of restaurant: to-go only.

11 DAYS AGO