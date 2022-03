Click here to read the full article. Determining how a zebra might best appear in formal wear doesn’t fall under your typical stylist’s purview, but for Tug Rice, it’s just another day on the job. “Zebras have got a very wide neck and a tail and, of course, stripes,” Rice tells Robb Report. “So, do you go subtle with the pattern in the fabric and go in the complete opposite direction of the stripes, or do you try and match it? These are the fun questions that keep me up at night.” His subjects, however, are not flesh-and-blood but pen-and-paper. The self-taught...

DESIGN ・ 10 MINUTES AGO