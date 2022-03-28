ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

La Bodega Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary All Year Long

By Kevin Chase
B93
B93
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

La Bodega celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and it will be a year-long celebration according to restaurant owners. According to CBS 7, La Bodega opened the very first restaurant in Midland in 1972, and then in 1981, they opened the location in Odessa. Employees who have worked at...

b93.net

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

Taco Bell Celebrates 60 Years With a Brand New Meal

It's hard to think of Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell as a 60-year old company, especially considering how youth-forward its marketing is today. But the Bell has seen some decades roll by, and its clearly gained wisdom from them. When Founder Glen Bell opened Bell's Drive-In in 1954, originally serving hot dogs and hamburgers. he planted the seed of what would one day become America's choice pick of late-night meals.
RESTAURANTS
WTVQ

Lexington nonprofit ‘FoodChain’ celebrates 10 year anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit that connects the community to fresh food through education and demonstration of sustainable food systems, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, according to a press release sent to ABC 36 News. Part of that celebration includes being featured at the fourth...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
Odessa, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Odessa, TX
Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
Thrillist

Panda Express Is Making a New Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

If Panda Express’ wildly popular Orange Chicken is one of your favorite orders, then you're in luck. The fast casual chain is working on a new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao that sports the sweet and savory menu favorite in a convenient, handheld package. The new menu offering features a...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Mashed

The Absolute Best Breakfast Burritos In The U.S.

A beefy burrito is great in the afternoon, but nothing kicks off the day like a burrito full of your breakfast favorites. You can make one at home with a good breakfast burrito recipe, but no one does it like the professionals, and the places on our list bring something special to the plate.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Applebee’s is adding more drive-thru restaurants this year

Applebee’s is stepping outside of its usual realm in the restaurant business. The casual dining chain will ramp up its presence by opening more restaurants with drive-thru lanes this year, according to a Forbes report. Applebee’s is planning to open about 10 restaurants in 2022, doubling last year’s total,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chain Restaurants#Food Drink#Cbs 7
Mashed

The Fast-Food Restaurant Duff Goldman Once Worked At

For "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman, one of the biggest keys to his success is sheer luck. "I'm a cook who won the lottery," Goldman told Jewish News Service. But in reality, Goldman has also built his career through plenty of hard work, much of it far less glamorous than the cakes he'd eventually bake for President Barack Obama or "Star Wars" creator George Lucas (via The Daily Beast). His business Charm City Cakes came from humble origins, as Goldman baked his first cakes in his home oven and delivered them in the back of his Volkswagen. And after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, he worked alongside some of his biggest culinary influences, including Stephen Durfee at the famed French Laundry — where he worked as a stagiaire without pay!
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
Isla Chiu

Review: Dunkin' Irish Creme Iced Coffee

I'm a sucker for a coupon, so when my cell phone provider gave out $2 promo cards for Dunkin', I decided to get iced coffee from the chain, though in my humble opinion, I think Dunkin' is the definition of "just, well, fine."
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for St. Patrick's Day

It’s that time of year when beers and rivers turn green in recognition of St. Patrick and his day, despite the fact that he most likely never dyed a beer or river green himself. (Also, donuts and milkshakes and bagels and anything else within reach might turn green.) Whether...
FOOD & DRINKS
B93

B93

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy