PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced Friday to nearly five years behind bars for smuggling drugs and undocumented noncitizens, authorities said. Yesenia Isabel Mendez, 40, of Tucson, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit while placing in jeopardy the life of any person, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, said in a press release on Monday.

