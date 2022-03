Congress should extend small business tax credits and strengthen the Small Business Administration if it wants small businesses to thrive, according to a new report. The report, produced by the The Bipartisan Policy Center and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, urges Congress to renew the SBA’s Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which has provided hundreds of billions of dollars in low-interest loans to small businesses, as well as renew the Employer Retention Credit, which was intended to help companies keep employees on payroll.

INCOME TAX ・ 15 DAYS AGO