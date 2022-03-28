ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pair of LSU prospect taken in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock

By Tyler Nettuno
 2 days ago
We’re just a bit over a week away from LSU’s pro day on April 6, and that means that the 2022 NFL draft is just around the corner. After a 6-7 finish in 2021, the Tigers don’t have as many top prospects as they do most years, but there are still a few players who could hear their names called in the first two days.

The main name to watch is of course Derek Stingley Jr. He’s had a quiet two seasons after bursting onto the scene as a true freshman in 2019. Injuries have held him to just 10 games in that span, but he’s still seen as a likely first-round pick.

He’s expected to be a full participant at the pro day after missing the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month as recovers from a Lisfranc fracture, and his stock could go up even higher with a convincing performance there.

Stingley is a projected first-rounder in the latest three-round mock draft from Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, but he’s not the only LSU prospect that appears on the mock. Here’s where Easterling has two former Tigers going.

