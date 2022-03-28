ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“St. Jude Against All Odds” golf and poker tournament planned on May 20-21 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By admin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Jude Against All Odds” golf and poker tournament planned on May 20-21 Registration is now open for the St. Jude Against All Odds golf and poker tournament on May 20-21 in Las Vegas for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. This is the first year the...

Dr. Donald Pinkel, 1st medical director of St. Jude Children's, dies at 95

Donald Pinkel, MD, the founding medical director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, died March 9 at the age of 95. Dr. Pinkel served St. Jude from 1961 to 1973, where he made medical history by creating an effective therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The approach is still used at St. Jude, which now has a 94 percent survival rate for the condition. He also created a program to address malnutrition in local infants and children, which led to the creation of the federally funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

Two boys and two girls between the ages of 18 months and eight years old, each with advanced cancers, received expedited help from the U.S. State Department to arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Dr. Asya Agulnik from St. Jude traveled to Poland where she worked with local doctors to identify child cancer patients strong enough to handle the long trip to the U.S.. The four children are now being closely monitored for infections and having their treatment resume.March 22, 2022.
St. Jude follows patients for life to improve tomorrow’s outcomes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been 20 years since Mariangeles Grear was cured of childhood cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. But care doesn’t end when treatment is finished. Grear will be 35 this April, a milestone also marked by 21 years of being cancer-free. At...
Mr. Vanderquack completes St. Jude mission

GLEN CARBON - Mr. Vanderquack has returned from his 195-day journey a little worse for the wear, but his mission - to raise money for kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - has been accomplished. The 20-inch plush duck with a GPS unit sewed into it was the creation of East Alton resident Lisa Unverzagt. Mr. Vanderquack's journey started Sept. 3, 2021, and came to a close Saturday at Cassens Dodge Jeep Ram in Glen Carbon after accomplishing his goal of visiting all 50 states by Jeep convoy. "Mr. Vanderquack came home (Thursday) night, and he doesn't look as fresh as he did when he left," Unverzagt said. "But he's been on the road for 195 days. "He has been in the seat of 590 Jeeps and thousands have joined his convoy across the United States," she said. "He's been to Alaska, and he's been to Hawaii, and he's gone 47,000 miles in the seat of a Jeep."
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): As of Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 11:32 AM, the St. Jude Dream Home Tickets is sold out. The Ark-La-Miss has raise $800,000 in a record of five weeks. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket for this great cause! UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): As of Friday, March 25, 2022, there are less […]
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Here at Everything Country 94.7 KTTS, we know just how important it is to look out for one-another. One of the ways that we do that is by supporting charities that protect the most vulnerable members of our community, like our good friends at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Work done at St. Jude in Memphis has global impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Around the world, an estimated 400,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer this year. It’s no secret ST. Jude does incredible life saving work in the Mid-South. But when it’s research, medical car and treatment stretch from Danny Thomas Boulevard in Memphis, all the way...
First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude

Memphis,Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital became the first hospital in the U.S. to receive patients from Ukraine, the hospital said March 22. A group of four Ukrainian pediatric cancer patient families came to the U.S. to continue long-term cancer treatment at St. Jude. Patients will receive trauma-informed psychosocial therapy, and the hospital is providing school curriculum for patients and their siblings.
First Lady Jill Biden visits St. Jude hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The First Lady arrived in Memphis on Friday to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. First Lady Jill Biden visited St. Jude to highlight programs and services that support pediatric cancer patients and their families and caregivers, according to a news release. She has visited numerous cancer research facilities around the country […]
Moochie’s Tavern to help raise money to build St. Jude Dream Home

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QC Life) - A local restaurant is partnering with St. Jude Dream Home builder Jeff Newton this weekend for a heartwarming cause. Moochie’s Tavern in Matthews is hosting a day of BBQ and music this weekend to help raise money to purchase 2X4s that will be used to construct the dream home. The restaurant will also be selling a special cocktail nicknamed ‘The Fighter’ that will help raise funds for the wood.
