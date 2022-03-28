The Gaslight Anthem announce first headline tour in four years

The North America portion of the Louis Tomlinson World Tour started in early Feb. in Dallas, TX and wrapped up with two sold out shows in Los Angeles, CA this past weekend. Louis Tomlinson always had faith in the future and now it’s paying off. The 30-year-old singer from Doncaster, a town in Yorkshire, England, was once only known as 1/5th of One Direction but now he’s filling up stages all on his own, in a way that gets back to the basics of music. Two sold out shows in Los Angeles, CA on March 12 and 13, ended the first leg of his first ever solo world tour, and proved the talented songwriter doesn’t need fancy costume changes, elaborate dance moves, or four other singers to trade off vocals with to keep a high energy crowd on its feet. No, this lad only relies on his stronger than ever voice, a backing band, and the passion that comes with every meaningful lyric he belts out with gratitude, to let the crowd know they’re witnessing something truly special. His gratitude is not only for the opportunity to be on a stage, but also for the patience (his tour was put on hold for two years due to COVID) and devotion his fan base has given him.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO