The Gaslight Anthem announce first headline tour in four years

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter four years away from the road, The Gaslight Anthem is back. The New Jersey band will launch a headline tour on September 13 in Portland, Oregon. Right now, shows are scheduled through a October 5 concert in Washington, D.C., with more...

