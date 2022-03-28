Raleigh anticipates economic boom from Dreamville festival

Time capsule: 100-year-old farm from historic Millbrook Village hidden in North Raleigh. Jack Norwood lives in the part of Raleigh once known as Millbrook Village. For many decades, Millbrook Village had its own post office, ice cream shop, churches and schools. It was established in the 1800s as a small farming community that grew around important mills and the train tracks. Around six miles north of downtown Raleigh, it was once considered a neighboring community - until it was eventually annexed and became part of North Raleigh. Now, his farm is one of the only remnants of Millbrook Village.

