ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico's Cancun resort

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday.

Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement.

Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling and rushing out of a terminal.

The Guard said there was no evidence of any gunshots having been fired, and said the bangs may have occurred after someone knocked over three free-standing vertical display stands in the terminal.

Later, the airport said in a statement that “the alarm situation was caused by three signboards that fell after being inadvertently pushed over, creating a noise that caused a rushed exit by airport users.”

The nervousness reflects the wave of violence and deaths that have blotted Cancun’s reputation as a laid-back get-away.

Last week, authorities found four bodies dumped in undergrowth in Cancun, and said they were part of a total of 13 murders committed by the Jalisco cartel in the resort since September. Most of the bodies were found in vacant lots or houses.

The Caribbean coast, Mexico’s top tourist money-maker, has been hit by rampant violence.

In January, prosecutors said the killing of two Canadians near Cancun was motivated by debts between international gangs apparently dedicated to drug and weapons trafficking.

In late October, farther south in the laidback destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangs#Cancun#Travel Blog#Mexican#The National Guard#Canadians
US News and World Report

British Businessman Victim of Execution-Style Hit in Mexican Tourist Zone

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media. The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mexico’s President Wants Jalisco’s CJNG Cartel to Change Its Name

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president has asked that the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel do him a solid by changing its name. The proposed rebrand—removing the name of the western Mexican state of Jalisco—would be really appreciated, according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, because it’s affecting the image of the eponymous state where the gang is based.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
Mexico City
US News and World Report

Delta Weighs Flights Out of New Mexico City Airport - Mexican President

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City. The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month, is one...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Moment Mexican authorities discover 101 US-bound migrants hidden in baggage compartment of broken-down bus

This is the moment immigration agents in Mexico discovered 101 United States-bound migrants hiding in the luggage compartment of a broken-down bus. National Institute of Migration officials said the officers noticed the coach after it encountered mechanical problems on a road in Oaxaca City, the capital of the southern state of Oaxaca, on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
WTVR-TV

Mexico deports suspected cartel leader "El Huevo" to U.S.

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — A suspected drug lord, known as “El Huevo” or “The Egg”, has been deported to the U.S. Juan Gerardo Treviño is a U.S. citizen and was captured by Mexican authorities on Monday in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders the southernmost tip of Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MercuryNews

Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor’s note: Coronavirus cases remain high across the globe. Health officials caution that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading the virus, especially if you’re not fully vaccinated. Staying home is the best way to stem transmission. Below is information on what to know if you still plan to travel, last updated on March 11.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Four bodies found in Mexican resort town Playa Del Carmen after suspected drug violence

The bodies of four men were found dumped near a housing development in the Caribbean resort of Playa Del Carmen, according to local authorities. Prosecutors in the state of Quintana Roo said the bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, and no cause of death has been determined. According to the Associated Press, officials believe the number of individuals killed and the means by which their bodies were hidden suggests the murders were tied to gang activity. The seaside resort has been rocked with violence in recent months. Two Canadians were killed a local resort, reportedly over debts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
59K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy