The Chargers’ 2022 NFL draft hats are here.

This year’s version has an all black crown and a powder blue chill with a cursive “Los Angeles” overlaying “Chargers.” On the back of the hat, there is the bolt logo.

If you’re interested in purchasing the team’s official draft hat, there are a few options to choose from depending upon the style of your choosing, ranging from $31.99 to 45.99.