Arizona CB Jakelyn Morgan enters transfer portal, becoming 7th December '20 signee to depart

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
 2 days ago

The shuffling of Arizona’s roster continued Monday as another player who signed before Jedd Fisch arrived has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Second-year cornerback Jakelyn Morgan became the second Wildcat to put his name in the portal since spring practice started, joining tight end Colby Powers. The Tyler, Texas, product is the seventh player among 16 December 2020 signees who’s no longer with the program.

Morgan did not appear in a game last season, and he’s been unable to crack the top three defensive units during spring ball. Freshmen Ephesians Prysock and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine have been running with the third team behind veterans Christian Roland-Wallace, Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Rutherford and Isaiah Mays.

The Wildcats resume practice this afternoon. The spring game is scheduled for April 9.

