ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Arizona CB Jakelyn Morgan enters transfer portal, becoming 7th December '20 signee to depart

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxGJ3_0esM8EbQ00

The shuffling of Arizona’s roster continued Monday as another player who signed before Jedd Fisch arrived has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Second-year cornerback Jakelyn Morgan became the second Wildcat to put his name in the portal since spring practice started, joining tight end Colby Powers. The Tyler, Texas, product is the seventh player among 16 December 2020 signees who’s no longer with the program.

Morgan did not appear in a game last season, and he’s been unable to crack the top three defensive units during spring ball. Freshmen Ephesians Prysock and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine have been running with the third team behind veterans Christian Roland-Wallace, Treydan Stukes, Isaiah Rutherford and Isaiah Mays.

The Wildcats resume practice this afternoon. The spring game is scheduled for April 9.

Comments / 0

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen

444

Followers

1K+

Posts

38K+

Views

Related
On3.com

Vanderbilt loses former four-star recruit to NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Colby Powers#Ephesians
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Safety JJ Greenfield returns to Oregon Ducks roster for spring practice

There were several expected additions to the Oregon Ducks roster on Tuesday morning when the team resumed spring practices, with a handful of early enrollees joining the team and a couple of veteran transfers finally landing in Eugene as well. However, there was one surprise addition to the field: safety JJ Greenfield. Greenfield was not listed on the updated roster that was given to media members ahead of the practice, but he was out on the field with the team, and later confirmed by head coach Dan Lanning to be with the team right now, though not on scholarship. RelatedJersey numbers for Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
AthlonSports.com

Washington Football: Huskies' 2022 Spring Preview

A new era of Washington football begins on Tuesday with the opening of spring practice under coach Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies hit the reset button after Jimmy Lake’s two-year run leading the program in Seattle ended in mid-November, opting for a complete change in culture and direction. DeBoer was one of the top Group of 5 coaches at Fresno State, building a high-powered offense and a team that finished 9-3 in the regular season. DeBoer has to prove he can win at the Pac-12 level and recruit well enough on a consistent basis to beat Oregon and USC, but his background on offense and track record of success has optimism running high this spring.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Vandals begin spring football practice today

MOSCOW — Under the direction of new head coach Jason Eck, the Idaho Vandals will hold the first of 15 spring football practices on the East Practice Field today at 4:30. “We are excited to start spring practice on Tuesday,” Eck said. “Our guys have done a great job with winter conditioning thus far.”
MOSCOW, ID
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
444
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy