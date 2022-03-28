Arizona CB Jakelyn Morgan enters transfer portal, becoming 7th December '20 signee to depart

A new era of Washington football begins on Tuesday with the opening of spring practice under coach Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies hit the reset button after Jimmy Lake’s two-year run leading the program in Seattle ended in mid-November, opting for a complete change in culture and direction. DeBoer was one of the top Group of 5 coaches at Fresno State, building a high-powered offense and a team that finished 9-3 in the regular season. DeBoer has to prove he can win at the Pac-12 level and recruit well enough on a consistent basis to beat Oregon and USC, but his background on offense and track record of success has optimism running high this spring.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO