College Sports

Arizona CB Jakelyn Morgan enters transfer portal, becoming 7th December '20 signee to depart

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shuffling of Arizona’s roster continued Monday as another player who signed before Jedd Fisch arrived has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Second-year cornerback Jakelyn Morgan became...

