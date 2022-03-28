ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazen shooting in Plaza Midwood sparks safety concerns

fox46.com
 2 days ago

New surveillance video shows people running for cover as shots rang out over the weekend in Plaza Midwood. Brazen...

www.fox46.com

BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Popculture

Rapper Goonew Reportedly Murdered in Maryland

DMV rapper Goonew (born Markelle Morrow) was reportedly shot and killed on Friday in District Heights, Maryland. According to a tweet from Prince George's Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 5:40 pm. "At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once...
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
KHON2

Teens involved in two separate shootings raise concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent violent crimes involving teenagers with guns are raising concerns in the community. Some are wondering how they were able to get a hold of them. The Honolulu Police Department said it is looking into how two 19-year-old suspects acquired handguns in two separate homicide cases.
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

Two Teenagers Charged With Fatal Prince George’s Mall Shooting: Police

Two teenagers have been charged with the fatal shooting that took place at the Prince George’s Mall last week, authorities said. Both suspects are 16-year-old males from Washington DC are being tried as adults for the murder of 22-year-old Daquan Dockery, Prince George’s Police said. Dockery was identified as the shooting’s victim on Monday, March 28.
CBS DFW

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot At Rowlett Gas Station; Suspect Detained

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett Police are investigating a shooting at a Valero gas station at Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive on Wednesday, March 30. Police said a man was shot several times around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. One suspect was later identified and detained. Shooting at gas station in Rowlett (Chopper 11) No other details have been released.
