College football's coaching carousel for 2021-22 featured 29 job changes and plenty of big-time moves that will have an impact in the coming years. Lincoln Riley's departure from Oklahoma to USC, and Brian Kelly's decision to leave Notre Dame for LSU topped the list of surprises and also the best moves in the cycle. High marks are also in order for Miami (Mario Cristobal), Florida (Billy Napier), Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman) and New Mexico State (Jerry Kill).

