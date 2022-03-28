ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Chandler projected as a first-round pick to Chicago

By Dan Harralson
 19 hours ago
Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler appeared in 34 games for the Vols during the 2021-22 season.

Chandler averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 170-pound freshman is projected as a first-round NBA draft pick by For The Win. Chandler is listed as a No. 20 overall selection by Chicago in For The Win’s 2022 NBA mock draft 5.0.

The Bulls have had an awesome ascension into contending status this season, and they have star power with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on the perimeter.

If they could add another player who can orchestrate the offense, a more reliable option to serve as a floor general, this could go a long way to bolster their long-term potential.

There are some size concerns surrounding Chandler. But during his March Madness game against Michigan, he showed exactly why he can make an impact in the pros, offering 9 assists for Tennessee. –For The Win

Nyara Sabally says goodbye to Oregon and declares for WNBA draft

❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/G5DAcbapNQ — nyara (@sabally2000) March 29, 2022 Nyara Sabally came to Oregon in the hopes of playing with her sister Satou and win a national championship. Although neither came to fruition due to several knee injuries, Nyara was able to carve out her own little piece of Duck history for her very own. The younger Sabally overcame those injuries and played the last two seasons with the Ducks where she averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. She also an all-conference player in both seasons and made the Pac-12 all-tournament team in 2022. In her first season, Sabally averaged 13 points and 7.3 rebounds a game where the Ducks advanced all the way to the Sweet 16. List Where do the Oregon Ducks rank among the best and worst uniforms in the Pac-12?
Dennis Allen says Saints envision Taysom Hill playing tight end in 2022

