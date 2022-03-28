ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Women’s History Month: Three Austin Women Pursuing Passions and Breaking Barriers

tribeza.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin is home to creatives, leaders and innovators across a myriad of industries. With Women’s History Month taking place this March, it marks the perfect time to not only honor the many contributions of those from our past, but highlight the women who are continuing to break barriers and pave a...

tribeza.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RadioNow 100.9

‘Inspire HER’ Women’s History Month

1. Becca Manolov – Vice President of Customer Experience Buckingham Companies. Becca Manolov is the curator and facilitator of engaging Buckingham’s team members through employee experience and events. She has a passion for personalized service, connecting people and creating memories. Prior to joining Buckingham, she was the director of membership sales for LA Inc., the Los Angeles Convention and Visitors Bureau. Becca’s experience in sales & marketing, hospitality, public relations, partnerships, event planning and philanthropy make her an invaluable member of the team. In 2012, she was selected as a member of The Indiana Business Journal’s “Forty under 40” and has received Buckingham’s Productive Thinker and Outstanding Performer Awards of Excellence. Committed to volunteerism, Becca supports Buckingham Foundation volunteer initiatives, community partnerships and the company’s annual Day of Service. She often serves as a volunteer and host committee member for the Indiana Sports Corporation and loves highlighting Indy as a must-see destination. Recently adding Breast Cancer Survivor to her resume, Becca shares her personal health story to help save lives while giving back time and treasure to the iWin Foundation and Indy BRA Day. Of all her accomplishments, Becca is most grateful for her husband, Manny, and two children, Lucy & George. With a life purpose of helping others, she encourages bold love and lots of laughter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wicked Local

Women’s History Month virtual program

PLYMOUTH - Pilgrim Hall Museum and the Plymouth Antiquarian Society will co-host a free virtual program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. “Fact & Myth: Dorothy May Bradford Remembered” will feature presentations by two scholars who explore the impact of literature and film on our understanding of 17th-century women’s history.
PLYMOUTH, MA
GreenwichTime

4 Ways to Create a Spirit of Collaboration for Women in the Workplace

Women have had a place in the workforce for decades, but it’s still not a given that women will have each other’s backs while we’re in it. Perhaps it’s a vestige of the fact that there were historically fewer positions available, and so women got used to fending for themselves. We got protective of our roles and settled into a comfortable hesitancy to support other women for fear that it would reflect poorly on us or set us back.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
La Crosse Tribune

Women's History Month: Annie Dodge Wauneka

Annie Dodge Wauneka (1910-1997) was born in a Navajo hogan to Henry and K’eehabah Dodge. She was raised by her father, who was the first chair of the Navajo Tribal Council and a wealthy rancher. Wauneka attended a government-run school in Fort Defiance, Ariz., when the 1918 Spanish influenza...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
Hutchinson News

Melinda French Gates: Courage is ‘using your voice’ to push for necessary but controversial change

Melinda French Gates is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact. The annual program is a continuation of Women of the Century, a 2020 project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Meet this year’s honorees at womenoftheyear.usatoday.com.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

Meet the women entrepreneurs who are breaking down ‘glass walls’

COVID-19 led to women falling out of paid employment at higher rates than men. But women entrepreneurs are now breaking barriers by increasingly entering occupations traditionally dominated by men. Women are still held back by unconscious biases, societal norms and even laws in many countries. Improved access to higher education...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture Design#Domestic Violence#Gardening#Women S History Month#Austinites#Kkdw Construction
rollingout.com

Ebony Payne-English uses creativity to raise awareness and uplift Black women

Art imitates life and can be powerful when the artists take their lived experience and couple it with their creativity to raise awareness and uplift others. Multitalented poet, HIV activist and survivor Ebony Payne-English recently sat down with rolling out to share her journey, how she’s using her platform to advocate and continue the fight to end the HIV epidemic and discuss her award-winning short film that tells the story of Medusa through a different lens.
ENTERTAINMENT
rolling out

Solita Roberts teaches women how to dress to make an impact

During Women’s History Month, rolling out is listening to the stories of Black women entrepreneurs worldwide and celebrating their accomplishments. Solita Roberts shares the intimate details about how her styling business was born. Please inform our readers what prompted your decision to start your own business. Starting my business...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy