Women’s History Month: Three Austin Women Pursuing Passions and Breaking Barriers

1. Becca Manolov – Vice President of Customer Experience Buckingham Companies. Becca Manolov is the curator and facilitator of engaging Buckingham’s team members through employee experience and events. She has a passion for personalized service, connecting people and creating memories. Prior to joining Buckingham, she was the director of membership sales for LA Inc., the Los Angeles Convention and Visitors Bureau. Becca’s experience in sales & marketing, hospitality, public relations, partnerships, event planning and philanthropy make her an invaluable member of the team. In 2012, she was selected as a member of The Indiana Business Journal’s “Forty under 40” and has received Buckingham’s Productive Thinker and Outstanding Performer Awards of Excellence. Committed to volunteerism, Becca supports Buckingham Foundation volunteer initiatives, community partnerships and the company’s annual Day of Service. She often serves as a volunteer and host committee member for the Indiana Sports Corporation and loves highlighting Indy as a must-see destination. Recently adding Breast Cancer Survivor to her resume, Becca shares her personal health story to help save lives while giving back time and treasure to the iWin Foundation and Indy BRA Day. Of all her accomplishments, Becca is most grateful for her husband, Manny, and two children, Lucy & George. With a life purpose of helping others, she encourages bold love and lots of laughter.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO