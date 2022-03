BATON ROUGE – b1BANK will expand opportunities for LSU business students and military veterans through a partnership with the E. J. Ourso College of Business. The relationship will bolster support for students interested in commercial banking by establishing an endowed scholarship and increasing resources for the college’s Commercial Banking Initiative. Housed in the Department of Finance, this academic program prepares students for the workforce through classroom instruction and experiential learning.

