Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have ‘Amicable’ Meeting at Son Saint’s Soccer Game Together: Photos

Keeping the peace! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both attended their 6-year-old Saint ’s soccer game on Sunday, March 27.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, watched the outdoor match from a lawn chair, while the Grammy winner, 44, stood at her side. The rapper also briefly joined the petite player on the field.

The former couple, who split in February 2021, watched Saint’s soccer skills alongside his siblings, North , 8, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 2. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that it was an "amicable" outing for West and Kardashian.

Although the Yeezy designer has repeatedly bashed his and the Kardashians star’s coparenting relationship — as well as her boyfriend, Pete Davidson — via social media, the Selfish author told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month that she takes “the high road” amid his online attacks .

“I think that’s just who I am,” the makeup mogul explained during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I always saw such a good example in my mom [ Kris Jenner ] and dad [Robert Kardashian's] relationship, so I’m always just hopeful. No matter what goes on, that’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best as hard as it can be sometimes.”

The KKW Beauty creator noted at the time that she looks for “lessons” in each drawback.

“I know that seems super zen, but it’s what I do,” the Los Angeles native said. “I’m like, ‘OK, I have to get better at this [thing].’ I used to care so much about narratives, about what’s true and not true about anything, any subject, and I just live my life the way I think is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best I can.”

A source, however, exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian has been “deeply hurt” by West’s posts and is worried that their eldest child will come across his negative social media uploads.

“She's doing her best with the joint custody, but there are certain things that are hard to control,” the insider explained earlier this month. “She and Kanye don't see eye to eye on a lot of things which is very unfortunate, but it's what she's dealing with. It's a daily struggle and she hopes they can soon coparent amicably."

The Skims creator and the record executive aren’t the only former Kardashian couple who recently stayed cordial at a sporting event. On March 20, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian both attended their 7-year-old son Reign’s baseball game , along with the 42-year-old Poosh founder's fiancé, Travis Barker , and Davidson, 28.

