Stan Horton to Seek Re-election as Wayne County Clerk

Two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Andrew Lewis announced on Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election for a third term. Lewis, of Lower Paxton Township, saw the boundaries of 105th House District he now represents change during the legislative reapportionment process. He no longer lives in that district. He has chosen not to run for the Democratic-leaning 104th House District where he now resides under the new map.

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO