ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, TN

Stan Horton to Seek Re-election as Wayne County Clerk

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI, Stan Horton, would like to take this opportunity to announce...

waynecountynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Record

Wayne County to receive grant funding for primary election

KEY ACTION Authorized a grant application and primary 2022 funding agreement with the Ohio Secretary of State and the Wayne County Board of Elections. DISCUSSION Under Senate Bill 9, Ohio’s elections boards have been granted another $9 million. Wayne County’s elections board is being granted $79,363 to be used by Aug. 1. Any unused funds would need to be returned by Aug. 5.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
SCNow

Springs announces County Council re-election bid

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason Springs will seek another term in office. Springs, a Democrat representing Council District 1, kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday morning at the Lake City Park. “I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election for Florence County Council...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Wayne County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Daily Gazette

Schenectady County Democratic Committee chairman Landry not seeking re-election; treasurer eyes seat

SCHENECTADY – Joe Landry has announced that will not seek re-election as the chairman of the Schenectady County Democratic Committee during this year’s reorganization. Landry confirmed Tuesday he is resigning from the seat he’s held since 2014. In a letter to committee members, he also announced he will be retiring from his position as county Public Works Director.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office accused of mishandling election ballots

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz addressed recent accusations from former Clerk and Recorder employees alleging the mishandling of election ballots since he took office. A Pueblo citizen tells KRDO he's spoken to several former employees who claim Ortiz and his team mishandled mail-in ballots by not properly storing The post Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office accused of mishandling election ballots appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
PennLive.com

Two-term incumbent lawmaker announces he will not seek re-election

Two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Andrew Lewis announced on Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election for a third term. Lewis, of Lower Paxton Township, saw the boundaries of 105th House District he now represents change during the legislative reapportionment process. He no longer lives in that district. He has chosen not to run for the Democratic-leaning 104th House District where he now resides under the new map.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election
Newswatch 16

State Rep. Boback not seeking re-election

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — State Representative Karen Boback will not run for re-election this year. Boback serves the 117th Legislative District encompassing all of Wyoming County and portions of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. She was first elected in 2006. Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WLOX

Jackson County Election Commission seeking poll managers

Learning the business of medical marijuana and possibly owning a dispensary was why some area residents turned out to a unique seminar in Gulfport Tuesday. Cindy Schoonmaker, the Auxiliary President of VFW Post 3253 in Bay St. Louis, helped organize the event. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Jasmine Lotts gives...
GULFPORT, MS
New Jersey Globe

Parker Space will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023

Assemblyman Parker Space (R-Wantage) will not seek re-election to the legislature in 2023, creating the first retirement after the approval of the new legislative map last month. The 53-year-old Space is one of the most conservative members of the New Jersey legislature. He won a special election convention in 2013...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Forsyth County News

Judge Bagley seeks re-election to bench

Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley has announced he will seek re-election to a seventh term. The nonpartisan race will be May 24, the same day as the primary election. Bagley has served as a judge in Forsyth County for more than 24 years. Prior to being...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy