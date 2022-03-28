Stan Horton to Seek Re-election as Wayne County Clerk

(Atlantic) Today, Cass County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas filed papers with the Cass County Auditors Office for re-election, and Wendy Richter filed papers to run for District #3 Supervisor. The Cass County Board of Supervisors appointed Strazdas to the position in February of 2019. The Supervisors began selecting a new County...
KEY ACTION Authorized a grant application and primary 2022 funding agreement with the Ohio Secretary of State and the Wayne County Board of Elections. DISCUSSION Under Senate Bill 9, Ohio’s elections boards have been granted another $9 million. Wayne County’s elections board is being granted $79,363 to be used by Aug. 1. Any unused funds would need to be returned by Aug. 5.
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason Springs will seek another term in office. Springs, a Democrat representing Council District 1, kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday morning at the Lake City Park. “I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election for Florence County Council...
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Auditor’s Office added incumbent County Supervisor John Hartkopf to the list of candidates filing for election or re-election. Hartkopf, a republican representing the third district, joins fellow district #2 Supervisor Mark O’Brien who filed papers for re-election last week. Others who have filed;...
SCHENECTADY – Joe Landry has announced that will not seek re-election as the chairman of the Schenectady County Democratic Committee during this year’s reorganization. Landry confirmed Tuesday he is resigning from the seat he’s held since 2014. In a letter to committee members, he also announced he will be retiring from his position as county Public Works Director.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz addressed recent accusations from former Clerk and Recorder employees alleging the mishandling of election ballots since he took office. A Pueblo citizen tells KRDO he's spoken to several former employees who claim Ortiz and his team mishandled mail-in ballots by not properly storing
The post Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office accused of mishandling election ballots appeared first on KRDO.
Two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Andrew Lewis announced on Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election for a third term. Lewis, of Lower Paxton Township, saw the boundaries of 105th House District he now represents change during the legislative reapportionment process. He no longer lives in that district. He has chosen not to run for the Democratic-leaning 104th House District where he now resides under the new map.
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — State Representative Karen Boback will not run for re-election this year. Boback serves the 117th Legislative District encompassing all of Wyoming County and portions of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. She was first elected in 2006. Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.
Learning the business of medical marijuana and possibly owning a dispensary was why some area residents turned out to a unique seminar in Gulfport Tuesday. Cindy Schoonmaker, the Auxiliary President of VFW Post 3253 in Bay St. Louis, helped organize the event. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Jasmine Lotts gives...
Assemblyman Parker Space (R-Wantage) will not seek re-election to the legislature in 2023, creating the first retirement after the approval of the new legislative map last month. The 53-year-old Space is one of the most conservative members of the New Jersey legislature. He won a special election convention in 2013...
Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley has announced he will seek re-election to a seventh term. The nonpartisan race will be May 24, the same day as the primary election. Bagley has served as a judge in Forsyth County for more than 24 years. Prior to being...
The Democratic mayor of a swing town in Somerset County will not seek re-election this year, giving Republicans a chance to reclaim the post after four years. Keith Balla was elected in 2018, defeating Republican Councilman Stephen Black by 159 votes, 53%-47% in Donald Trump’s mid-term election. “I am...
Comments / 0