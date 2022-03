Square Enix has announced that it will be donating £383,417 ($500,000) to go toward humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion. In a new statement shared on Twitter today (March 15), the Final Fantasy developer said: “Square Enix Group today announced the donation of $500,000 to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people who are seeking refuge in neighbouring regions.”

