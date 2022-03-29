ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Driver charged in fatal crash that killed husband and wife in west Houston Sunday

By Jeff Ehling
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrKnr_0esLdwil00

A man is arrested in the fatal crash of a husband and wife crossing the street on Westheimer Road on Sunday evening, Houston police said.

Donovan Donte Harris, 27, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwNTe_0esLdwil00

Donovan Donte Harris, 27

Ann and Sederick Barrett spent Sunday evening eating with friends at Angus Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in west Houston. They left their car parked on the north side of Westheimer Road to briefly visit friends at Kamp Houston across the street.

At about 9:20 p.m., the couple was trying to cross the 6100 block of Westheimer, an area where there is no crosswalk and is not well lit. The married couple died on the scene after trying to cross the street and go home.

Harris was speeding in a black BMW, allegedly going 70 miles an hour, which is two times over the speed limit, investigators with the Houston Police Department said.

Witnesses at the scene told police that there was a passenger with Harris who fled the scene on foot.

Dawn Esparza Gonzalez is Ann Barrett's close friend of more than 20 years. She was at the Barrett wedding on Valentines Day in 2021. Tragically on Sunday, she was also at their side. Gonzalez said she was in the median and witnessed the crash.

"It was like a big explosion," said Gonzalez recalling the violent collision last night. "Everything in her purse was thrown everywhere. I couldn't even find my friend at first. Some people asked if I did CPR. There was nothing I could do."

Court records reveal Harris was already out of jail on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"This person (Harris) was driving so fast that any impact with their vehicle was probably going to be lethal," said Sgt. David Rose. "There's no excuse for someone driving that fast on this roadway."

At the scene on Monday, we witnessed Nickolous Best push away dirt as he built a memorial for his mother. He made sure the flowers fit perfectly. The couple leave behind five children and 17 grandchildren.

Ann Barrett was a certified nursing assistant who never met a stranger, said her loved ones.

"She was living a happy life," said Best. "I just want my Mama back. If she can come back right now, I want her back. He can't bring her back. Nobody can bring her back. I will never get over this. This is something I have to live with. We all have to live with this for the rest of our lives. My Mama didn't ask for this."

Kesha Monroe is Ann's sister. She told ABC13 that words cannot describe how magnificent of a grandmother Ann was to her family.

"I just pray that we all can get past this," said Monroe. "This is a tremendous loss to us. She loved her grandchildren. Its a tremendous loss, a tremendous loss."

"This is a dangerous stretch of roadway. I know the City of Houston is putting a lot of resources in this area to try and curb people speeding, but it is a pervasive problem," said Sgt. David Rose. "We are expanding what limited resources we have to combat this, but the citizens of Houston have to help us in this. They have to slow down."

On Monday ABC13 saw a person crossing the same street without using a crosswalk. Police urge people to use those crosswalks, especially on such a busy street as Westheimer.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

WATCH ORIGINAL REPORT

Police said three things contributed to the deadly crash: speed, signs of intoxication and lack of a crosswalk.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw#Cpr
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Miami Herald

MMA fighters stop shooter inside Texas restaurant. Police praise their ‘quick thinking’

Police responding to a “shooting in progress” call at a Texas sushi bar arrived to find the suspect had already been taken into custody — by patrons of the restaurant. Officers were called to the Houston restaurant after a panic alarm went off at RA Sushi, Bar and Restaurant at about 11:30 p.m. March 14 and several callers reported a shooting, according to a police news conference recorded by KHOU.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

13-Year-Old Identified As Driver In West Texas Crash That Killed 9 People

Tragedy struck this past Tuesday night in West Texas near the border of New Mexico, as a fiery crash led to the deaths of 9 people. Of those killed, 6 were student golfers associated with the University of the Southwest (USW), a Christian school in Hobbs, NM. Two students survived the ordeal with critical injuries, but the golf coach and two people within the other vehicle, a pickup truck, ultimately perished in the accident.
HOBBS, NM
WWMT

Driver killed in crash with West Michigan school bus

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon woman died Tuesday after crashing into the back of a school bus, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Gas siphoning arrests: Allegan County men charged for stealing gas from vehicle at Zeeland business. The sheriff's office said the Grand Haven Area...
MUSKEGON, MI
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy