Afro-Latinidad in New York City’s History: A Conversation w Vanessa Valdés

By trqsystems
iteachnyc.net
 22 hours ago

Opportunity at a Glance: NYC has a rich history of creative, intellectual, and activist figures who organized on the basis of their intersecting African and Latinx identities....

#Latinx#Racism#African#New York Public Library#The Nyc Doe
