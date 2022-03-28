ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Plastic particles found in human bloodstreams for the first time ever

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjNdX_0esLZeHv00

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – ( StudyFinds.org ) – Plastic contamination is something many people fear will destroy the environment, but a new study warns that it’s also polluting our bodies as well. Researchers in the Netherlands have found plastic particles in the human bloodstream for the first time ever.

Their results reveal that these microscopic particles coming from the environment around us are being absorbed by the body and are entering the blood supply. Study authors at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam examined 22 individuals who anonymously donated their blood for testing. The team scanned each sample for five distinct polymers — the building blocks of plastic .

POLITICS: House poised to pass bill legalizing marijuana

Three-quarters of the group had plastic in their blood. This marks the first time scientists have discovered actual plastic substances in a live sample of human blood. Previously, scientists suspected that plastic was contaminating the human body but those findings came from lab experiments.

What kind of plastics are floating through our bodies?

Researchers found that the overall concentration of plastic in the human bloodstream averaged around 1.6 µg/ml. This is the equivalent of a teaspoon of plastic in 1,000 liters of water — or 10 large bathtubs.

While a quarter of the participants did not have any detectable signs of plastic in their blood, the remaining samples had several types including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene, polymers of styrene, and poly(methyl methacrylate).

“We have now proven that our bloodstream, our river of life as it were, has plastic in it,”

Research Leader and Ecotoxicologist Heather Leslie says in a university release .

“This dataset is the first of its kind and must be expanded to gain insight into how widespread plastic pollution is in the bodies of humans, and how harmful that may be. With this insight we can determine whether exposure to plastic particles poses a threat to public health,”

Analytical Chemist Marja Lamoree

The findings are published in the journal Environment International .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.
natureworldnews.com

80% of People in New Study Discovered to Have Microplastics in their Blood

Microplastics are fragments or tiny fibers from larger plastic materials shredded into pieces. Since the onset of industrialization and the increasing demand for plastic materials, these near-microscopic fragments are gradually posing a threat to the environment and all living organisms. New research revealed that microplastics were found in human blood,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Human Blood#Plastics#House
Phys.org

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

‘New kind of light’ kills almost all microbes in a room and could prevent next pandemic, scientists say

A new type of ultraviolet light kills almost all microbes and could help avoid the next pandemic, researchers say.The lights are safe for people and took less than five minutes to drop the number of indoor airborne microbes by over 98 per cent, according to the researchers who create it.As such, the lights could be installed in the ceiling and help clean the air and stop transmission of diseases such as covid or the flu – and help avoid similar pandemics in the future.“Far-UVC rapidly reduces the amount of active microbes in the indoor air to almost zero, making indoor...
ELECTRONICS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New, Sustainable Way To Make Hydrogen for Fuel Cells and Fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
KCBD

Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

(Gray News) – Microplastics have already been found in water, air, fish and food. But for the first time, scientists have discovered plastic particles in human blood, according to a new study. As enormous amounts of plastic are dumped into the environment each year, it was already known that...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Revealed: the dangerous chemicals in your food wrappers

Independent testing of more than 100 packaging products from US restaurant and grocery chains identified PFAS chemicals in many of the wrappers, a Consumer Reports investigation has found. The potentially dangerous “forever chemicals“were found in food packaging including paper bags for french fries, wrappers for hamburgers, molded fiber salad bowls...
FOOD SAFETY
BobVila

This New Construction-Grade Building Material Recycles the World’s Worst Plastics

Plastic is a massive contributor to global waste and pollution. In fact, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) states 91 percent of the plastics produced worldwide are not recycled. Among the biggest contributors to global plastic waste are single-use plastics. These everyday items are made from petrochemicals from the fossil fuel industry and are meant to be discarded right after they’re used. Some common examples include water bottles, straws, plastic bags, and product packaging. The routine use of these plastics is staggering in scale, with an approximate 150 million tons of single-use plastics being produced each year, according to the NRDC. While there have been mounting calls to ban single-use plastics, they still remain in use worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Plastic-eating bacteria: Genetic engineering and environmental impact

Plastic-eating bacteria could help to one day tackle some of the 14 million tons of plastic that is offloaded into our oceans every year. Plastic pollution leads to severe impact on marine ecosystems and can affect human health. For example, once plastic enters the ocean it can suffocate and entangle animals, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Largest Human Family Tree Identifies Nearly 27 Million Ancestors

Researchers using modern and ancient genomes have created the largest human family tree ever made, reports Jack Guy of CNN. An international team of scientists combined genetic reports of 3,609 individual genome sequences from 215 populations around the globe to produce a massive family tree that identifies nearly 27 million ancestors and where they lived, per U.S. News and World Report.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Flame-retardants and plasticizers found in the oceans

After the successful ban of the flame-retardant substances called PBDEs in the early 2000s, it got replaced by another problematic chemical group called Organophosphate esters (OPEs). Since then the use of OPEs increased remarkably; however, knowledge about their impacts on the environment was lacking. The researchers investigated the transportation and occurrence of OPEs and put it into context regarding its potential risks for organisms and humans. Zhiyong Xie from Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon's Institute of Coastal Environmental Chemistry led an international group and reviewed recent studies for OPEs in global oceans. The paper appears in the Nature Reviews Earth & Environment journal on March 23, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Here's how food waste can generate clean energy

Food waste is a growing problem in Canada and many other parts of the world — and it is only expected to get worse in the coming years. The world population is expected to grow to 9.7 billion by 2050, alongside global food demand. Not only will this create large amounts of food and municipal organic waste, but there will also be increasing amounts of agricultural waste as the global demand of vegetables, fruits and grains increases. An estimated 60 per cent of food produced in Canada — over 35 million tonnes per year — ends up in landfills. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Sourceful grabs $20M to make more packaging less polluting

The 2020-founded startup works with brands to shrink the environmental damage associated with their product sourcing choices in areas like packing, via offering a marketplace of vetted suppliers. The startup also takes on logistics, handling the buying and shipping piece for brands (including a little warehousing if they need it) — monetizing by taking a commission on the overall price.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

MIT Researchers Discover How to Convert Petroleum Waste Into Carbon Fibers

Carbon fiber conversion from petroleum waste was discovered by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Western Reserve University as part of joint research upon the request of the United States government. Petroleum Waste to Carbon Fibers. The new study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy