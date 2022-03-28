ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

Gary C. Spurgeon

By Master Control
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary C. Spurgeon, 74, of Jane Lew, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home under the compassionate care of Miranda and Adam with WVU Medicine Hospice. He was born in Weston on March...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Linda Marie Smith Daniels

Linda Marie Smith Daniels, 81, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home. Linda was born Thursday, February 6, 1941, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Edward Calvin Smith and Martha Hall Mouse Smith. Left to cherish Linda’s memory are three children,...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Richard Leon Payne

Richard Leon Payne, 69 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Braxton County Memorial Hospital. He was born February 11, 1953 in Braxton County to the late Walter and Opal Johns Payne and was a logger by trade. He enjoyed sitting in the yard watching and counting the planes, watching NCIS and CSI on television, and playing with his grandbabies. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Patty on January 31, 2004; brother Jesse Payne; and niece Krista Knight. He is survived by his daughter Tracey Bolling of Diana; grandchildren Keeley Bolling and Nathias Barbe; sister Margaret (Dolan) Knight; brothers Carl Payne (significant other Jalene Williams) and Romie (Patricia) Payne; nieces Rebecca Payne (companion Brad Dilley), Janie Payne, and Shelley Walters; nephew Larry Knight; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services to celebrate Richard’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Friends may join the family one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Payne family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Paul Francis Cybulski

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Francis Cybulski, of Clarksburg and owner of Furniture Liquidators passed away on March 24, 2022. Paul passed away peacefully due to a battle with liver failure while being treated at United Hospital Center. Paul was being visited and comforted by his wife and family members. He was 68 years old.He was born in the town of Woonsocket, RI on March 9, 1954 a son of the late Francis “Frank” Cybulski and Betty Bruneault.Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda Eaton Cybulski whom he married June 17, 1997 and resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are one sister Ann woods and husband Brian of Reedsville, VA, two daughters; Jennifer Franz and husband David of Udall, KS and Brandy Mikes of Clarksburg, WV, three sons; Charles Mikes and wife Stacie of Clarksburg, WV, Joseph Cybulski and wife Kristina of Haysville, KS and David Mikes of Clarksburg and eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Cecile Auclair, who helped raise him.Paul was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed cooking, fishing, and kayaking at Big Bear Lake. One of his greatest accomplishments was owing and running his furniture business for over 27 years. Paul is known in the Clarksburg, WV area as “Mr. Shine”. He loved his family and business with all his heart and loved making everyone smile.Per his request, cremation services were held.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Norwalk Reflector

Gary Nuhfer

WILLARD — Gary Nuhfer, 68 of Willard, Ohio, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after a two-year battle with ALS. He was born May 31, 1953, in Fremont to the late Thomas and Eunice (Sampsel) Nuhfer. Gary attended and graduated from...
WILLARD, OH
WDTV

James Calvin Martin

James Calvin Martin, 79, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 24, 1942, in Fairmont; a son of the late of Audrey Mae (Eddy) Martin Carpenter and Leonard C. Martin. James retired from Sears with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Word Faith Ministry Full Gospel Church. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the National Rifle Association. James was a boy scout leader for Troop 10, and a hunting and safety inspector. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and boating. James is survived by his wife, Rosella (George) Martin of Fairmont; his children, James Martin, Jerri L. Myers and her husband, Jason of Clarksburg, Debra George of Leesburg, Virginia, Steven Tracy of Kihei, HI, Rick George of Fairmont, Paula Crandall and her husband, Charley of White Hall, and Kimberly Shough and her husband, Scott of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Victoria Martin, Daniel Davis, Megan Jarrell, April Chenoweth and her husband John, John Paul Crandall, Charli Crandall, Joshua George, and Troy Shough; his great grandchildren, John Chenoweth, Jr., Bella Paugh, and Mason George; his sister, Lena Jean Roberts and her husband, Robert “Tuff” of Katy; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Martin of Willard. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by son, Paul B. George, Jr.; his daughter, Terri Martin Tufts; his granddaughter, Brookelin Rowand; and his brother, Ted Martin. Memorial contributions may be made to Marion County Humane Society, PO Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Hewitt, officiating. James will be cremated following the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Tommy Vandergrift

Tommy Vandergrift, 84, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. He was born on April 11, 1937, in Fairmont, WV; the son of the late Leonard Vandergrift and Grave (Biddle) Vandergrift. Tommy loved spending time with his family. He always enjoyed cutting the grass, watching TV, and listening to Blue Grass music. Tommy is survived by his sister, Helen (Vandergrift) Little of Bridgeport; his two sisters-in-law, Pam Vandergrift, and Charlotte Vandergrift both of Grafton; his two nieces, Rhonda Moran and her husband, Jeff, and Sandra Cunningham and her husband, Tony; his two nephews, Brian Vandergrift and his wife, Melissa of Grafton, and Jason Vandergrift and his wife, Angie of Shinnston. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his three brothers, Clarence Vandergrift, Avery Vandergrift, and Darrell Vandergrift; and his brother-in-law, Gary Little. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Alan Rosenberger, officiating. Interment will follow at Janes Memorial Cemetery, Taylor County. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Mr. Richard Alan Vincent

Mr. Richard Alan Vincent, 67 years of age passed away on March 26, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born February 5, 1955 in Fairmont, WV the son of the late Donald and Ettajean Dodd Vincent. He is survived by his wife Crystal Moffett Vincent; one son Tyler Vincent and his wife Kayla of Clarksburg, WV; one daughter Fallon Savina and her husband Michael of Bridgeport, WV; five grandchildren Isabella, Abby, Poppy and Daphne Vincent and Addison Savina; a sister Debbie Clelland and her husband Bill of Lexington, SC; nieces and nephews and his four-legged loyal friend, his Jack Russell named “Rowdy”. Rick was a 1973 graduate of East Fairmont High School and then attended Fairmont State College. For several years he volunteered as a medic with the Marion County Rescue Squad. He started his coal mining career in 1977 with Consolidated Coal Company first as a union coal miner and then as a company foreman. He retired in 2020 as a federal mine inspector with the Mine Safety Health Administration. The safety of the miners was his top priority. He built his “dream home” for his wife and family to enjoy on a fourteen acre farm in Harrison County. The farming life provided him great enjoyment of building and tending to the land. Some of his hobbies included being a licensed amateur ham radio operator with the call sign W8AT and took up the photography with his son Tyler. The outdoors was his happy place. He spent time riding his side by side, operating heavy equipment and was talented at long range shooting. His greatest passion was the love for his five grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Monday from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jim Hammons presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Vincent family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Jacob Aster Williams

Jacob Aster Williams, 68 of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born February 20, 1954 in Webster Springs to the late Raymond Bennett and Lillian Elizabeth Rose Williams and was a carpenter by trade. Jake enjoyed fishing, gardening, cutting wood, tinkering on small engines including lawn mowers, weed eaters, and tillers, and was always helping people. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers William, Stanley, Pete, Raymond, Bradley, and Clyde Williams. He is survived by his loving wife Elsie Mae Vanpelt Williams; daughter Lynn Elizabeth Boggs of Erbacon and Daniel Aster (Donna) Williams of Florida; grandchildren Audrei Bender, Alexandria Boggs, Ashley Williams, and Phalon Bennett; great-grandchildren Maria Dixon, Miya Dixon, Parker Boggs, Levi Arbogast, Brody Bender, Claire Bender, Rage Bennett, Ryatt Bennett, and Riker Bennett; brothers Robert, Doug, Paul, and Thomas Williams; and several other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services for Jake will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Brenda Kaye Bennett

Brenda Kaye Bennett, 66, Fairmont (Meredith Springs/Bellview Community), gained her wings at home on Saturday, March 19th, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on August 15th. 1955 to the late Mary L. Hess Watts and Harold N. Sapp. Brenda was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School, Class of 1973. After graduation, she was employed by Westinghouse Electric/Phillips Lighting Co. for 15 ½ years and then worked for Mylan Pharmaceuticals/Viatris for 26 years, retiring in August of 2020. Brenda loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially summer vacations to Myrtle Beach, SC and looked forward to them every year. She was a big Jimmy Buffett/Margaritaville Fan and recently enjoyed going to Tybee Island, GA with her family, as well. Upon retirement, she spent lots of time with her great grandson, Josiah, playing outside with him, going to get ice cream in the evenings, and he got his love of chicken noodle soup from her. Not only was she a wonderful, caring mother and Nan, she was a very special sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Brenda was known to all of her work Mylan friends as “BB” and will deeply be missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Gerald O. Watts, who helped raise her; step brother, Gerald O. Watts, Jr.; grandparents, Hugh and Audrey Hess of Everettville, WV and Harold Cecil and Emma Sapp of Bellview, WV. She is survived by daughter, Nicole Bennett (Bellview); brothers, Cecil Dale (Dixie) Sapp (Bellview), Patrick A. Watts (Bill Walters) (Bentons Ferry); granddaughter, Courtney C. Hefner (Bellview); grandson, Codey R. Andrick (Emilee Myers) (Bellview); great grandson, Josiah A. Cook (Bellview); and great granddaughters, Kaylani and Islah Hefner (Bellview). She is also survived by Aunt, Jo (Ralph) Fast (Bellview) nephew, Zach Sapp (Morgantown), nieces, April (Landon) Phillips (Bellview), Holly Oliverio (Barret Betonte) (White Hall); great niece, Lily Oliverio (White Hall); great nephew, Paxton Phillips (Bellview), a very special cousin/sister Chris Clayton Bennett (Bellview); an aunt, Betty Sapp Jacquez; and two special close friends, Debbie Stump and Lois Williams. Friends and family may call to celebrate her life at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Inurnment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. The family would also like to give a very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Staff, especially her nurses Courtnie and Corrina. As per Brenda’s request, the family asks that family and friends please dress casual in jeans and a t-shirt to honor her. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Carol Janice (Vincent) Layman

Carol Janice (Vincent) Layman, 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Carington Park Rehabilitation Facility in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was born April 1,1938 in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Ivan and Josephine (Ware) Vincent. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William H. Layman. Carol held a variety of occupations throughout her life, most notably as a real estate agent for Century 21, from where she retired. Carol enjoyed summers camping with family and friends, making pies and homemade bread with her husband for family holidays, and spoiling her dog, Sassy. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed participating in her local bowling league, attending cattle shows with her family, and card game nights with neighbors. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling to visit friends and always made their way back to the West Virginia hills to visit family. Carol is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Linn and her husband Ron, of Fairmont ; her sons, Charles Ledsome, Jr and his wife, Vicki of Fairmont, and William C. Layman and his wife, Cheryl of Ohio; her grandchildren Crystal Bennington and her husband, John, Joshua Linn, Eric Wheeler and his wife, Melissa, Craig Layman and his wife, Hillary, and Jeremey Slaughter; her great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Tred Bennington, Keirra and Issak Linn, Oliver and Case Layman, Zar Parasca, and Coralynn Wheeler; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Otha Kent Vincent; and her sister, Sylvia Jean Alvaro. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Fairmont Soup Opera or the Fairmont Union Mission in her honor. Friends and family are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 2:00 -8:00 pm, and on April 1, 2022, at 4:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7pm, at the funeral home, Pastor Bert Coffman, officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the West Virginia National Cemetery with the immediate family.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Betty J. (Courtney) Oliverio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty J. (Courtney) Oliverio, 87, of Anmoore, passed away Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, in the United Hospital Center with her son Gerry and her granddaughter Mary by her side. She was born in Brownton on May 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Orvie D. and Violet J. (Lipscomb) Courtney.On February 8, 1969, she married Dominick Oliverio, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2008.She is survived by two sons, Russ Shreves and his wife Joyce of Wichita, KS; and Gerry Shreves of Clarksburg; 3 grandchildren, Mary Adkins and her husband Aaron; Micky, and Amanda LeFeber and her husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Abby, Dominick, Haley, Blake, Tyler and Madison; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton, Douglas III, Octavia, and Dylan; her sister-in-law, Barbara Courtney of Clarksburg; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas D. Courtney, a sister, Shelby Miller; a half-brother, Denzil Courtney; and 2 half-sisters, Ruth Morgan and Reva Cottrill; and a great-grandson, Douglas Ryan, Jr.Betty was a graduate of R-W High School, Class of 1953. She had worked at Westinghouse and Minard’s, but her greatest joy was making a home for her family.She had previously attended the Upper Room Church and was a member of the Wednesday Morning Prayer Warriors. She attended Christian Assembly in Nutter Fort, and church activities were always a big part of her life. Condolences to the Oliverio/Shreves Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday evening from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with Pastor Fred Aves presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Pauline Virginia Brown

Pauline Virginia Brown, age 91 of George Washington Hwy., Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Grafton City Hospital. She was born December 24, 1930 the daughter of the late Everett and Mary Catherine Keener. She is survived by her son, Robert Brown and fiancé, Cheryl Carr of Grafton and one grandson, Dakota Brown, also of Grafton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Thomas Brown in 1960 and her son, William Thomas Brown. Pauline graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1948 and then from there to Fairmont Nurse’s Collage. She was a registered nurse for 40 years and ran the Taylor County Health Department for 28 years. She was a hard worker, strong willed, took care of the community and had a strong faith. She was a member of the Fetterman United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, March 27th from 2:00-8:00p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Fetterman United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Cartright officiating. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the service. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be extended to the Fetterman United Methodist Church c/o Judy Gillespie 371 George Washington Hwy. Grafton, WV 26354.The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com.
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Melvin James Henry

Melvin James Henry, 86, a resident of the Leading Creek Community, passed from this life Monday, March 28, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at Davis Medical Center. He had been in declining health for the last two years; however, death was unexpected. Melvin was born Tuesday, November 19, 1935, in Parsons a son of the later Hugh Henry and Oleva Gay Heatherly Henry. On August 15, 1956, he was married to the former Ella Lutecia Kisamore who preceded him in death. Left to cherish Melvin’s memory are three children, James Henry and wife, Deana, Oleva “Sue” Curtis and companion, Allen Kyle and Kevin Henry and wife, Tessa, seven grandchildren, Linda Fidler, Andrea Tenney, Tiffany Stark, Marlon Henry, Crystal O’Brien, Branson Henry, and Rachael Henry, and twelve great grandchildren. Preceding Melvin in death besides his wife and parents was one brother, William “Jake” Henry. Melvin attended the school of Randolph County. He retired from the Randolph County Schools where he had worked for twenty-nine years in maintenance and as a locksmith. He enjoyed gardening, attending auctions, and spending warm days sitting on the porch waving at the neighbors. He loved his family and family gatherings. He was a member of Coffman Chapel Church. Melvin’s request for cremation will be honored and private family services will be held at a later date. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Melvin’s honor to Coffman Chapel Church, c/o Cindy DeMotto, 2324 Stalnaker Run Road, Elkins, WV 26241. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Melvin James Henry. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Michelle Kate Tucker

Michelle Kate Tucker, 27, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 8, 1994, in Fairmont; a daughter of Thomas Jesse Tucker and Mikyong (Kang) Tucker. Michelle passion was to be a Registered Nurse. She graduated from West Virginia University and then worked at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital for a short time doing what she loved to do in the Neurological step-down unit. Michelle was a member of the Morgantown Korean Church. She loved to go camping, hiking and loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by her sister, Laura Tucker and her boyfriend, Tyler Milton of Morgantown; her paternal grandparents, Jesse and Martha Tucker of Fairmont; her uncle Robert Tucker and his wife, Sharon of Fairmont; her aunt, Renee Tucker of Point Marion, Pennsylvania; her cousins, Sarah Meadows of Rivesville, Molly Tucker of Pennsylvania, and Michael Tucker of Morgantown; her four-legged buddy, Kona. Michelle was preceded in death by her uncle, Timothy Tucker. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The Tucker family would like to thank WVU Medicine Hospital especially Doctor Auber, The Cleveland Clinic, UPenn and WVU Hospice for the compassion and care that they gave to Michelle. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Krepps, officiating. She will be cremated following the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Norma Darlene “Squeak” McIe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Norma Darlene “Squeak” McIe, 52, of Rittman, OH, formerly of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital.Born June 7, 1969 in Upshur County, she was the daughter of Charles Leonard McIe and Norma Geraldine (Barbe) Mitchell. Squeak was a homemaker and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and making candy. She was always spending time with someone different, whether it be her family, friends, or just an acquaintance. Squeak is survived by her parents: Charles McIe of Webster Springs and Norma Mitchell of Rittman, OH; children: Preston (Judy) of White Sulfur Springs, Duwayne, Jessica, Donnie, Trisha, Patrick, and Jolessa, all of OH; her granddaughter, Karson; brothers and sisters: Mary of OH, Charles (Lori) of NC, Doran (Amy), David, and Daniel, all of WV; special cousin, Brenda Carpenter of OH; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.Services to celebrate her life will be held 2pm, Monday, March 28, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation 1 hour prior to the service time. Burial will follow at McIe Cemetery, Hodam Creek.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McIe family.
RITTMAN, OH
WDTV

Shirley “Imogene” Thompson

Shirley “Imogene” Thompson passed away peacefully on March 28, 2022. She will be reunited with her husband, Edward “Bud” Thompson, who passed away on January 7, 2017. They were married on June 30, 1957 and the next year, their daughter, Susan, was born. Three years later, their family was completed with the birth of their second daughter, Kim. Mom was born on July 18, 1936, a daughter of the late Kemper “Doc” and Anna Lee Sutphin. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Tuttle and her husband Jack, and Kimberly Durbin and her husband Greg. Also by the grandchildren that both mom and dad loved so much and tried so hard to help each of them as much as they could, Jill Barnhart and her husband Bob, Joel Tuttle and his wife Kristen, Todd Taylor and his wife Paula, and Lauren Taylor. Also by the four great grand daughters that they adored and enjoyed so much going to their birthday parties and as many of their events as they could, Adrian and Jade Barnhart and Sydney and Jenna Tuttle and baby Taylor, who will be born in the fall. She is also survived by her two sisters, Norma Jones and Ruth Lauderback, and her brother, Frank Sutphin. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Ramona Sutphin and Joann Thompson, and brother-in-law, Lindsay Thompson, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Sutphin and in-laws, Bill Jones, Warren Lauderback, Betty Sutphin, Arthur “Bink” and Dorothy Thompson, Peg and Bill Cain, Gene and Deloris Thompson, Lawrence and Shelly Thompson, Donald “Duck” Thompson, and Janice Thompson. She was a faithful member of the Norway Church of Christ, where she taught Bible classes for the little ones. She was instrumental in starting Pleasant Acres Christian Haven and she worked there as an Aide, a treasurer, and was on the Board of Directors until January, 2020. A special thank you to Louise Morgan and Donna Carpenter of WV Caring Hospice. She will be missed by her family and many friends. We love you mom and will be looking forward to being with you and dad again. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. The funeral will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Minister Steve Stevens officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Carol Louise (Eliason) Fiser

Carol Louise (Eliason) Fiser, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her niece’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 12, 1936, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Willard Jack Eliason and Mary Bell (Whitecotton) Eliason. Carol was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to stock car races dirt track. Carol loved spending time with her family. Carol is survived by her stepmother, Sarah Eliason; her brother, Lester Eliason of Fairmont; her stepbrother, Delbert Lampe of Texas; her companion, Tom Hamrick of Fairmont; her nephew. Mike Swearingen and his wife Sharon of Fairmont, Russell Swearingen and his wife, Pam of Fairmont, and Tyler Eliason; her nieces, Devora Horton of Fairmont, Patty Slider and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Mickey Taylor and her husband, Andy of Fairmont, Lori Dodd and her husband Keith of Charleston, and Lisa Lusk and her husband, Danny of Cross Lanes; several great nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer Fiser; brother, Charles Tom Eliason; her sister, Ruby Jean Swearingen; and a nephew, Kevin Swearingen. The Fiser family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice and a thank you to Angie, Brenda, Corina, Mark, and Talissa. A special thanks to Jim for the compassion and care that he gave to Carol. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.., and on Thursday, March 31, 2022. from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Craig Swearingen, officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Pepperoni roll festival hosted at Suncrest United Methodist Church

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first ever pepperoni roll festival came to Suncrest United Methodist church today. It was a way to celebrate coming out of Covid quarantine. There was plenty of food, drinks and of course pepperoni rolls. It was also a way to raise funds. Pastor Mike Estep...
WDVM 25

WV ‘Rosie the Riveter’ passes away at 101

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Mozelle Brown, a Summersville woman who was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II, passed away Monday at the age of 101. As a Rosie the Riveter, Brown was part of the American Feminism movement, and she highlighted the importance of women in the workforce. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer honored […]
