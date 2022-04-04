ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch YUNGBLUD in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

By Joe Cingrana
Watch above as YUNGBLUD joins Audacy for a special interview and performance from the DTS Sound Space -- hosted by Megan Holiday .

YUNGBLUD recently released a collaboration video with the "Prince of Darkness" himself, Ozzy Osbourne , and his wife Sharon Osbourne , for his latest single, "The Funeral," and he's just finished up the U.S. leg of his Life On Mars Tour , and is about to make his way to Europe at the end of April for a string of sure-to-be-epic shows.

"First and foremost, we have been touring your beautiful country, and you lot are crazy... the best people are," he says. "All I wanted to do was find a community of people that express themselves and felt the way that I did when I was growing up. I felt very lonely and like a lot of people didn't listen to what I had to say. I literally started writing music to be like, 'hello, is there anybody out there?' And it turned out there's a lot of you out there!"

When we spoke with him at the end of 2021, the singer, real name Dominic Harrison , told us that his next album was basically finished. "It's been a long process... The first record, I had nineteen years of my life to write," he explained backstage at Audacy Beach Festival . The next offering, he says, "is genuinely about me. I've not spoke about me yet, it's always been about the world. I'm so excited because there has been hate, there has been love, there has been misunderstanding around me -- and now I've got the microphone. I'm gonna say, if you thought you ever knew me at all, maybe you did, maybe you didn't."

"This chapter... going into this new record which is coming very quickly," he tells us now, "was about that journey I've been on with you, I've grown up with you, I've been with you since I was 17-years-old and now I'm about to turn 25. I've learned so much from you and I want to show you my soul..."

Watch our full chat and performance from YUNGBLUD above and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy's DTS Sound Space at Audacy.com/Live .

