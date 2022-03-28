Jared Kushner is expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee this week

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior advisor to Donald Trump, is expected to appear this week before the House select committee that is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attacks, according to multiple reports.

Multiple sources told ABC News that Kushner is expected to appear before the committee virtually, and it could take place as early as Thursday.

Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, has also been in talks to voluntarily appear for an interview with the Jan. 6 committee, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN in February.

Ivanka Trump, who also served as a senior advisor to her father, could provide the committee with important information regarding the Jan. 6 attacks, experts believe, especially as she and other aides tried to get the president to stop the riots, according to The New York Times.

Donald Trump has not requested that his daughter fail to cooperate with the committee, despite making that request of other top aides, per the New York Times, including former White House advisor Steve Bannon, according to POLITICO .

"It's a very unfair situation for my children," Donald Trump told The Washington Examiner in January. "Very, very unfair."

On the day of the U.S. Capitol attacks, Kushner was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Washington, D.C. and did not go to the White House after he arrived back in the United States, per ABC News.

Kushner reportedly said that he would've gotten into a "fight" with the former president if he had gone to the White House, according to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl's book "Betrayal."

The House select committee is also attempting to interview Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after they obtained text messages between her and Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to try and overturn the election.

