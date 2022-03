Now there are minor, sometimes major cultural differences to every state you visit. Lots of these have to do with “how thigs work around here”, which translates to how loose or tight guidelines are on anything. Another cultural difference with each state is the accent, or just how some words are said. Now we in Wyoming don’t have a very thick accent, most of us don’t, but the Wyoming accent has a very, very slight southern drawl. I’m sure most of us have fell into the gateway into the accent by using words like “y’all” and “ain’t”. Now these words are now recognized by the English Dictionary as real words.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO