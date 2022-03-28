ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Four: Kansas popular favorite; public split on Duke-UNC

Cover picture for the articleJustin Moore's torn Achilles has had an impact beyond Villanova trying to figure out how best to replace a team captain and its second-leading scorer. It also has led to Kansas being a lopsided favorite ahead of the teams' Final Four semifinal matchup on Saturday. The Jayhawks opened as...

Jayhawks are the lone No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament

Duke and North Carolina are likely to get the most attention going into the men's Final Four this weekend. Yet the most dominant team so far in the NCAA Tournament just might be Kansas. The Jayhawks have dominated two of their four games, including a regional final win over Miami. They are also the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. Kansas will play Villanova on Saturday. The winner advances to next Monday night's title game.
What to know about the Duke-UNC rivalry before Final Four showdown

We are just days away from one of the most anticipated Final Four games in recent NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament history. After Kansas and Villanova battle on Saturday, one of sports’ biggest rivalries will take center stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as Duke and North Carolina play each other for the first time ever in March Madness.
Winston-Salem's Dave Odom shares thoughts on Duke/UNC Final Four

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — While millions of college basketball fans will be glued to Saturday night's historic meeting between North Carolina and Duke in the Final Four, few people have ties to the game and its coaches as strong or unique as Winston-Salem's Dave Odom. Odom spent a dozen seasons...
Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven declare for WNBA Draft

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb’s USD careers concluded this past weekend in the Sweet 16, but both are hoping to continue their careers at the next level. Lamb and Sjerven are 2 of 88 players who have submitted their names into the WNBA Draft. While both are household names in our […]
Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
Adrian College and Siena Heights softball splits doubleheader

ADRIAN — Adrian and Siena Heights softball played a wild doubleheader Wednesday with the Bulldogs taking Game 1 at Siena Heights in nine innings, 9-8, before the Saints won at Adrian College in six innings, 12-4. In Game 1 on SHU's campus, the Saints (11-6) plated four runs in the bottom of the...
South Carolina to play Louisville in Final Four on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — South Carolina will play Louisville on Friday in the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game starts at 7 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN. Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and Louisville held off Michigan 62-50 to return to the Final Four for the fourth time in program history. Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals advance to face South Carolina next weekend in Minneapolis. Naz Hillmon finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines, who couldn't overcome 22 turnovers despite a huge disparity at the foul line in their first regional final.
3 things to think about as Kansas basketball’s Final Four game vs. Villanova approaches

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s run in the NCAA tournament will soon see the Jayhawks match up Saturday night in the Final Four against the Villanova Wildcats. Kansas, the Midwest region’s 1-seed, topped 16-seed Texas Southern; 9-seed Creighton; 4-seed Providence and 10-seed Miami to reach this point. Villanova, the South region’s 2-seed, topped 15-seed Delaware; 7-seed...
Final Four Preview 2022: What you need to know about Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova

The 2022 Final Four schedule is set, and now it's time to do a deep dive on the scouting reports for all of the teams to better prepare you to make picks and predictions for the weekend action. The weekend is set up to be one of the most anticipated in college basketball history, with Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina representing the very best of the sport over the last two decades.
