Drinks

Foundation Created To Support Women In Whisky Around The World

By Gary Carter
thewhiskeywash.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch has been a month set aside to reflect and celebrate women’s history. And to that end, OurWhisky has launched a nonprofit foundation to support women in the global whisky industry. The OurWhisky Foundation is a non-profit organization built to support, recognize and empower professional women in whisky...

