Foundation Created To Support Women In Whisky Around The World

Drawing inspiration from the wild weather of the Norwegian West Coast, The Westcoaster hand knit wool beanie uses 100% sheep wool. Hand knit in Norway, it has a double thread knit that provides a gritty feel ideal for rough weather. Its naturally insulating design works even when wet. That’s because the wool fiber draws moisture away from your skin, keeping you warm and toasty. Made of a stretchy material, it has no tag at all so you won’t be bothered by anything scratchy. Choose from 5 beautiful earth tone colors: yellow, blue, green, black, and red. Designed with the fjord-ridden coastline in mind, The Westcoaster keeps you warm even when you spend wintertime outdoors. Amazingly, it comes with a 10-year limited warranty, as the company will patch it up for free as long as you pay for shipping.

