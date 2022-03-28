ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Alabama target 5-star CB Tony Mitchell narrows potential landing spots

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have earned themselves a spot on the top-five list for 2023 five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell.

Mitchell’s list consists of Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida.

The in-state product attends Thompson High School in Alabaster and is thought to be leaning toward joining the Crimson Tide, according to some recruiting experts.

Tony Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 5 28 2 2

Rivals 4 30 2 4

ESPN 4 17 4 2

On3 Recruiting 5 19 2 2

247 Composite 5 19 3 3

Vitals

Hometown Alabaster

Projected Position CB

Height 6-2

Weight 180

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Sept. 28, 2019

Crystal Ball

