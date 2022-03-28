Alabama target 5-star CB Tony Mitchell narrows potential landing spots
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have earned themselves a spot on the top-five list for 2023 five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell.
Mitchell’s list consists of Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida.
The in-state product attends Thompson High School in Alabaster and is thought to be leaning toward joining the Crimson Tide, according to some recruiting experts.
Tony Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
247 5 28 2 2
Rivals 4 30 2 4
ESPN 4 17 4 2
On3 Recruiting 5 19 2 2
247 Composite 5 19 3 3
Vitals
Hometown Alabaster
Projected Position CB
Height 6-2
Weight 180
Class 2023
Recruitment
- Offered on Sept. 28, 2019
Crystal Ball
