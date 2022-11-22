ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US Capitol resumes limited tours 2 years after pandemic began

By Rebecca Gelpi-Ufret
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXFFg_0esLKR9n00

The U.S. Capitol finally reopened its doors Monday after being closed for nearly two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will be a limited reopening that will involve member-led and staff-led tours of up to 15 people as well as school groups that have registered in advance, according to a statement from Maj. Gen. William Walker, the House sergeant-at-arms, and Dr. Brian Monahan, the Capitol’s attending physician.

MORE: Biden makes 'no apologies' for saying Putin 'cannot remain in power'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXEn6_0esLKR9n00
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images - PHOTO: The exterior of the Capitol, Aug. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Attestation of a daily negative health screening form is "recommended" for all visitors, as COVID-19 restrictions in Washington, D.C., and across the country are lifted.

MORE: For red and blue America, a glaring divide in COVID-19 death rates persists 2 years later

"We appreciate your continued patience and cooperation as we work together to resume public tours of the Capitol for the American people in a way that protects the health and safety of visitors and institutional staff alike," Walker and Monahan wrote in the statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7WIr_0esLKR9n00
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images - PHOTO: A couple poses for a selfie in the Capitol Rotunda on the first day that members of the pubic are able to tour the Capitol since tours were halted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, March 28, 2022.

Both officials said the choice to reestablish limited tours was coordinated with congressional leaders, the U.S. Capitol Police and the board that oversees that force, Capitol Visitor Services and the attending physician.

MORE: Meet the new generation running for office in the midterms

Reservations are required and must be made through a senator or representative's office. The U.S. Capitol Visitor Center website still states that it is not accepting tour reservations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ze0h1_0esLKR9n00
J. Scott Applewhite/AP - PHOTO: Tourists view the Rotunda as the Capitol opens to visitors for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, in Washington, D.C., March 28, 2022.

This is the first phase of the planned reopening of the Capitol to visitors. The second phase is expected to commence at the end of May.

MORE: Judge finds Trump 'more likely than not' committed felony obstruction in effort to overturn election

Comments / 6

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
AOL Corp

'Half-baked political stunt': Michigan GOP leader rebuffs request for election inquiry

House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, is not working with a crew of election deniers to investigate unfounded allegations of fraud or misconduct tied to the 2022 midterms. In fact, he used a request from a Trump-backed House lawmaker to create a new election-related commission with subpoena powers as an avenue to rebuke and ridicule such efforts — both by House Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, and the Republican Party as a whole.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jan. 6 committee to release "all the evidence" within a month, Lofgren says

Washington — Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that the panel will release "all the evidence" it has collected over the course of its probe "within a month," before Republicans take control of the House.In an interview with "Face the Nation," Lofgren stressed that the House select committee is conducting its own investigation and not sharing information with the Justice Department. But, with the committee set to dissolve at the end of this Congress, the California Democrat said the panel will make public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving office, Toomey calls Trump's Jan. 6 actions 'an egregious offense to the Constitution'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In a very candid exit interview with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey had some of his strongest words about former President Donald Trump.The senator leaves office in just five weeks after 18 years in Congress.Pat Toomey is one of the most fiscally conservative senators in Washington with a strong independent streak that led the Republican to vote to remove Donald Trump from office shortly after the Capitol attack."For me, it was not a close call," says Toomey.Echoing the conclusions of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, Toomey could not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Warnock launches direct-to-camera Thanksgiving ad

With less than two weeks until the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is releasing a new TV ad Wednesday that acknowledges the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and what it means to him. "Politics these days is often used to divide us," Warnock says in the minute-long spot shared first...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms

A growing chorus of Republicans are pleading with the GOP to rebuild its once-robust early and mail voting programs, blaming the party’s reluctance to embrace such efforts for a lackluster showing in the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats drastically outpaced Republicans in pre-Election Day voting in key battleground states this...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms

Voters and Republican operatives alike are labeling former President Trump the biggest loser of the midterms, raising questions about his strength heading into 2024. In a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday, 20 percent of voters said Trump was the clear loser after the Nov. 8 elections, while 14 percent said “MAGA Republicans” were and 12 percent pointed to mainstream Republicans. Additionally, 15 percent said Democrats were the biggest losers, while 23 percent said they were unsure or didn’t know.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Abraham Lincoln's Thanksgiving proclamation

The Washington Examiner has made it a tradition to publish President Abraham Lincoln's proclamation of Oct. 3, 1863, each Thanksgiving Day . Lincoln invited " fellow citizens in every part of the United States , and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving." This would eventually become the modern Thanksgiving holiday.
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

917K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy