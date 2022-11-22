ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee expected to request interview with Ginni Thomas

By Katherine Faulders, Benjamin Siegel
 2 days ago

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to ask the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, for her cooperation following revelations of messages obtained by congressional investigators in which she repeatedly urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with committee members' deliberations.

While the committee was debating asking Thomas for her voluntary cooperation, there are others on the panel who believe the committee should take the more aggressive step of attempting to compel her testimony via subpoena, the sources say.

"Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!" Thomas wrote to Meadows on Nov. 10 after the election had been officially called for Joe Biden. "You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."

MORE: Ginni Thomas urged White House chief of staff to challenge election results, text messages show

Meadows, who did not respond to all of Thomas' missives, texted in late November that Trump's challenge of the election results was "a fight of good versus evil."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6ckU_0esLJWbd00
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md.

The text messages were among the thousands of pages of text messages, emails and documents Meadows voluntarily turned over to the committee last year before he reversed course and decided not to cooperate with the inquiry. Sources familiar with the messages confirmed their authenticity to ABC News.

MORE: Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows fails to show for Jan. 6 committee deposition, prompting calls to hold him in contempt

"Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs," Meadows wrote in one text. "Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it."

"Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now ... I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it," Thomas replied.

Shelly Frey
2d ago

regardless of her testimony, her husband Clarence should recuse himself from the SCOTUS or be impeached.

