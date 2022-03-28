State COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 90 for first time since last July

Earlier access to free or cheaper medicines is on the cards, after a federal budget announcement made earlier this week.
Improved access to subsided prescription drugs through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme or PBS will benefit Australians who need multiple medicines throughout the year. This is particularly so for people with chronic conditions or who have multiple members in the family who need scripts.
From July 1, access to free or cheaper medicines will kick in sooner, under the so-called PBS safety net, as the threshold for access has been lowered.
However, this isn’t the only way to reduce the costs of medicines.
