Public Health

State COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 90 for first time since last July

By Matt Hollinshead
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than eight months since New Mexico’s seen fewer than 90 statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19. The state reached that point on Monday, with...

Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 case average increases for first time since January

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is up for the first time in nearly two months. The state Department of Health Services reported 450 new confirmed cases on Monday. That increased the seven-day average to 353 -- up from 341 a day earlier. It was the first time the seven-day average went up since Jan. 19, when it peaked at 18,798 during the omicron variant surge.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

People with a cold urged to ‘stay home and avoid contact’ under new guidance

People in England who have a cough or cold are to be urged to “stay home and avoid contact with other people” under new Government guidance on Covid-19.Those who have a symptoms of a respiratory illness such as a high temperature or “who feel unwell” are being encouraged to stay home until they feel well enough to resume normal activities or when their temperature has subsided, under new guidance which will be issued on April 1.The legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 test in England ended on February 24.But ministers have issued fresh guidance to people who feel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NY1

New York reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since July

New York state on Monday reported 902 new COVID-19 cases, the first day it has been under 1,000 since July 18, 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced. The number of daily new cases has lingered around the 1,000-mark over the last few weeks, a long way from a record 90,000-plus new cases the state reported in early January during the height of the winter surge brought on by the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDSU

Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest point since pandemic began

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a major milestone in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitalizations are now at their lowest point since the pandemic began. On Thursday, Louisiana reported 184 cases statewide and 172 hospitalizations. This comes the same week that Gov. John...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Oakland Press

Number of Michiganders hospitalized with COVID-19 down 86% since January

Michigan public health officials reported Monday 1,365 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional virus deaths over the past three days. The latest two-day case total brought the state’s total confirmed cases and deaths to 2,067,277 and 32,443 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. According to MDHHS, those new case and death totals represent data collected Saturday through Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Flathead Beacon

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip Into Single Digits in Flathead County

With active COVID-19 cases between the 60s and 30s over the last week and daily new case numbers hovering in the low double digits, Flathead County is seeing case numbers comparable to last June. It’s an encouraging development that has Flathead City-County Health Officer Joe Russell feeling some optimism.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
