State COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 90 for first time since last July

People in England who have a cough or cold are to be urged to “stay home and avoid contact with other people” under new Government guidance on Covid-19.Those who have a symptoms of a respiratory illness such as a high temperature or “who feel unwell” are being encouraged to stay home until they feel well enough to resume normal activities or when their temperature has subsided, under new guidance which will be issued on April 1.The legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 test in England ended on February 24.But ministers have issued fresh guidance to people who feel...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO