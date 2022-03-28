ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Ranks In The Top 10 On This Disappointing List

By Stephanie Gull
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho is currently the fastest growing state in America – but that isn’t new information to the people who have lived here for longer than a few years. Even just since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been watching the Treasure Valley grow and expand at a remarkable...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 3

Related
KING-5

In-N-Out submits official application to open first store in Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In-N-Out Burger has officially filed for a permit to build its first location in Idaho at The Village at Meridian. The restaurant chain based in Baldwin Park, California, has been considering the location at 3520 E. Fairview Ave since January. It confirmed in November that it was looking at various sites in Ada County, and planned to expand into Idaho.
RESTAURANTS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#Poverty#Property Crime#Inflation#Crime Rates
MIX 106

Calm Down, Idaho: For Once, The Answer is NOT “California”

It is absolutely no secret that Idahoans are biased against Californians, and it’s honestly easy to see why. Our state is seeing a population surge unlike ever before, which is driving up the prices of homes, rentals and a number of other things, and the majority of newcomers have been from California.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
ROOSEVELT, UT
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
KIDO Talk Radio

Fascinating Old Western Town for Sale in Idaho for Under $1 Million

The story behind this incredible property is inspiring. After reading a little more about the vision, we hope the right people come forward to invest in it!. It's not every day that you log on to Zillow, Realtor.com or another real estate directory and see something like this for sale. Located at 3800 E Black Canyon Hwy in Emmett, the $899,999 property comes up in search results for "single-family homes." As you can see in the photos below, it's anything but that!
EMMETT, ID
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy