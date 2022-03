LBSU (14-16, 4-2) has now won each of its first two Big West series, sitting a game back of the three conference leaders–Cal State Fullerton, Hawai’i and UC San Diego. Long Beach State trailed 3-0 in the series opener on Saturday before a five-run fifth inning rally helped flip the script against UC Davis starter Kenedi Brown. With the help of a few key Aggies errors, the Beach made the rally sting with a three-run double by senior Kyra Snyder to take a 5-3 lead. LBSU eventually held on for a 5-4 win, getting some key defensive plays in the final inning by freshman shortstop Marissa Caballero.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO