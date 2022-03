Several U.S. oil and gas groups have responded favorably to a recent U.S.-EU LNG deal, which was announced in a White House statement on March 25. Under the deal, the U.S. will strive to ensure additional LNG volumes for the EU market of at least 15 billion cubic meters in 2022 with expected increases going forward, the White House statement outlined. According to the statement, the European Commission will also work with EU member states toward ensuring stable demand for additional U.S. LNG, until at least 2030, of approximately 50 billion cubic meters per year.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO