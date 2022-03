NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service says there is a slight risk for severe weather throughout Maryland on Saturday. Forecasters says there is the potential for severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening across parts of the Eastern U.S. While damaging wind gusts are the most likely threat, hail and a few tornadoes are also possible. Residents should monitor their local … Continue reading "NWS: Severe weather possible in Baltimore area on Saturday" The post NWS: Severe weather possible in Baltimore area on Saturday appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO