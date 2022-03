Who has been one of the most influential people in your life?. “I would say my sister, Jabree. She passed a couple of years ago. I used to really be shy, in a shell. She would always bring me out and tell me to be myself. Growing up, I was always scared to be who I was. She got me out of the house to really see the world. She really made an impact. She was just vibrant. She gave off good energy. You could just come around her and get in a good mood. She would always motivate you even without her saying much. She would make you a better you. We always wanted to get out and make something of ourselves to make Talladega a better place.” – Elijah “Qé” Peyton of Talladega.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO